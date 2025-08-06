BridgeTower Media Acquires Grace Media, Leader in Window Coverings Industry

BridgeTower Media

National B2B Intelligence Platform Expands with International Window Coverings Expo and Window Fashion VISION Magazine

GREENSBORO, NC, UNITED STATES, August 6, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BridgeTower Media, a leading provider of business intelligence, marketing solutions, and events across more than 40 specialized B2B brands, announced today its acquisition of Grace Media, the company behind the International Window Coverings Expo (IWCE) and Window Fashion VISION magazine, including its digital platform www.wf-vision.com.

As the premier annual event for the North American window covering industry, IWCE draws thousands of professionals from across the globe. Window Fashion VISION has served as the industry’s most trusted source for trends, business strategy, and education for more than 30 years. These two cornerstone brands will now be integrated into BridgeTower’s robust business intelligence and events portfolio.

“Grace Media has built a loyal, engaged audience that relies on its content and connections to stay ahead,” said BridgeTower Media President and CEO Hal Cohen. “We’re excited to bring our digital transformation expertise to help scale that audience further, just as we’ve done across other high-performing verticals. We also see tremendous synergy between Grace Media and our coverage of the home furnishings and construction sectors. This acquisition will strengthen our tradeshow business and provide new growth opportunities across markets.”

Grace McNamara acquired Window Fashion magazine in 1986 from the Industrial Fabrics Association International and later rebranded it as Window Fashion VISION. In 1997 she launched IWCE, which has since grown into a national event welcoming over 8,000 companies to date, including thousands of new attendees annually. During the pandemic, McNamara’s daughter Ania Munzer stepped in to help manage operations and has continued to expand her leadership role. Munzer will remain in her current role post-acquisition.

“Building this business has truly been a labor of love,” said McNamara. “We’ve always been passionate about supporting the window covering industry and helping professionals grow their businesses. BridgeTower Media is the ideal partner to carry this mission forward. Their track record in digital transformation and B2B growth is exceptional. As Ania leads the next chapter, I feel confident we’ve aligned with a partner that shares our values and vision.”

Grace Media was represented by Franklin Partners Inc. (www.franklinpartnersinc.com) and Winthrop & Weinstine, P.A (www.winthrop.com). Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

About BridgeTower Media

BridgeTower Media is a leading business intelligence, marketing and event platform providing authoritative content and expert analysis through its 40+ B2B media and research brands. More than 4.4 million business decisionmakers rely on BridgeTower Media for timely information and expert insights to grow their businesses. These deep and trusted first-party customer relationships power tailored insights for business executives and precision audience targeting for omnichannel marketing solutions. BridgeTower Media also celebrates professional and organizational success through 200+ events and its Best Companies Group. BridgeTower Media is a portfolio company of Transom Capital Group.

Learn more at www.bridgetowermedia.com and www.transomcap.com.

About Grace Media

Grace Media is the publisher of Window Fashion VISION, North America’s leading trade publication for custom window treatments, and the producer of the International Window Coverings Expo (IWCE), the industry’s foremost B2B event. Since 1986, the company has connected thousands of designers, fabricators, retailers, installers, and suppliers with cutting-edge products, education, and business growth opportunities.

Learn more at www.iwce-vision.com and www.wf-vision.com.

