Red Phone Booth to Celebrate 4th Anniversary in Posh Style in Atlanta’s Buckhead Neighborhood

Red Phone Booth Buckhead Red Phone Booth Hospitality Group L-R: Mike Smith, Milton McMillan, Stephen de Haan, Ramon Arocha, Nick Lamb, Tokila Green and Michael Cudlitz in 2024. Photo Credit (all): Chucky Foto

Patrons to Enjoy a Roaring 20’s Party with Gatsby-Themed Glamour to Celebrate Red Phone Booth’s Anniversary in Buckhead with Doors Open to the Public at 8 p.m.

We’re honored to celebrate four unforgettable years in Buckhead.” — Stephen de Haan, Owner and Founder

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Break out the fringe, fedoras and feathers as Red Phone Booth - Buckhead, the 1920s Prohibition-era speakeasy known for its world-class crafted cocktails and premier patron experience, will celebrate four unforgettable years in true speakeasy fashion. The Roaring 20s Anniversary Party is set for Tuesday, August 12, 2025 and promises to be a dazzling evening of live music, decadent cocktails and signature Red Phone Booth sophistication. The celebration will take place at 3242 Peachtree Street NE, Atlanta, GA 30305.The evening kicks off with a Member-Exclusive Event from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., with doors opening to the public at 8 p.m. DJ Eddie Matos is set to ignite the dance floor, bringing high-energy beats that keep the Gatsby-level glamour going late into the evening for the event that is free and open to the public.The Red Phone Booth experience blends craft cocktail culture, luxury ambiance and heartfelt hospitality – making it the ideal backdrop for both everyday indulgence and once-a-year celebrations. Paying homage to the Prohibition Era, the venue seamlessly blends vintage charm with contemporary sophistication, creating a unique and exclusive experience for guests as the ultimate destination.“We’re honored to celebrate four unforgettable years in Buckhead,” said Stephen de Haan, founder and creator of Red Phone Booth Hospitality. “This location has thrived under the leadership of our operating partner, Ramon Arocha, whose dedication to excellence and hospitality has helped shape a truly exceptional experience. Together with our members and guests, we’ve built something rare — a community rooted in sophistication, warmth, and shared tradition. This celebration is both a reflection of our journey and a toast to what’s next.”Red Phone Booth continues to set the gold standard in speakeasy-style hospitality. Guests enter through an antique London red phone booth and step into a Prohibition-era hideaway complete with 100-year-old reclaimed brick walls, Italian leather couches, honey onyx bars, and a custom hand-painted ceiling by renowned artist Christian Waggoner (Star Wars / Lucas Arts).From the expertly curated spirits list featuring over 400+ selections, to the walk-in humidor housing 200+ premium products, every detail at Red Phone Booth is designed to deliver an unforgettable experience for members and guests. Members enjoy access to tasting events, private rooms like the Mafia Room and a reciprocal membership program valid across locations in downtown Atlanta, Nashville, Dallas, Miami and coming soon to Tampa, FL and Durham, NC.Red Phone Booth remains committed to delivering world-class experiences in a luxurious, detail-driven environment. Whether you're a long-time member or simply curious about stepping into the era of jazz, join us on August 12 to experience all that Red Phone Booth has to offer, raise a glass to four years of style, spirit and camaraderie.Dress Code: Dress to impress with cocktail attire or semi-formal wear. Red Phone Booth encourages an elevated dress code, ensuring every guest feels immersed in the venue’s timeless elegance.Memberships are available and reciprocal at all Red Phone Booth locations, starting at just $400 annually.About Red Phone BoothRed Phone Booth is a luxury speakeasy concept featuring an interior reminiscent of an exclusive, clandestine hideaway, with vintage-inspired décor, plush seating, and dimly lit ambiance, creating an atmosphere of timeless elegance.Red Phone Booth’s goal is to provide each guest with the most memorable experience, always looking for opportunities to exceed each guest’s expectations, while maintaining a sincere, gracious attitude. From the comfort of the seating to the training and knowledge of the staff, and the quality of the air, it is all of these things and more that allow Red Phone Booth to deliver an unparalleled experience for its guests.Visit www.RedPhoneBooth.com for more information.See full press release here: https://conta.cc/4mqrRHo

