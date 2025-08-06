Dave Lapham Named to Bengals Ring of Honor in Milestone Year

Longtime radio analyst and former player honored during his 50th season with the franchise

CINCINNATI, OH, UNITED STATES, August 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- First Star Logistics celebrates a historic moment as Dave Lapham, a central figure in Bengals history and host of the “In The Trenches with Dave Lapham” podcast produced at the First Star studio, is inducted into the Bengals Ring of Honor . The ceremony will occur on October 26 during halftime at Paycor Stadium when the Bengals face the New York Jets.Lapham’s connection to the franchise spans nearly five decades. He played 140 games for the Bengals across ten seasons, starting on both the 1975 team coached by Paul Brown and the 1981 squad that reached the franchise’s first Super Bowl. Known for his rare versatility, Lapham played all five positions along the offensive line and was instrumental in the early development of Hall of Famer Anthony Muñoz.Since 1986, Lapham has served as the team’s radio color analyst, bringing sharp insight, humor, and an unmistakable voice to generations of Bengals fans. The upcoming season will mark his 40th in the broadcast booth.His induction alongside former cornerback Lemar Parrish comes on the 50th anniversary of Brown’s final and best season as head coach. The selection was made by Bengals season ticket members, who voted to recognize both Lapham’s on-field excellence and his enduring presence in the Bengals community.For First Star Logistics, the honor highlights a deeper connection to the Bengals through Lapham’s ongoing work in their studio and their long-term corporate sponsorship with the team. His contributions continue to amplify the bond between fans, the franchise, and its partners.About First Star Logistics:First Star Logistics is a premier logistics and transportation company based in Cincinnati, Ohio. The company specializes in customized supply chain solutions and offers a wide range of services, including freight brokerage and transportation management. With a focus on providing personalized service and cutting-edge technology, First Star Logistics strives to create efficient and reliable logistics solutions tailored to the needs of its clients.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.