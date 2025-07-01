Latin American Satellite Technology Takes the Spotlight at Middle East Rail 2025 with Globalsat Group Participation

In the picture, from left to right: Marcelo Sturmann, VP of Strategic Sales at Globalsat Group, and Flávio Franklin, General Manager of Globalsat Brazil.

Globalsat Group executives strengthened strategic partnerships and showcased success cases in critical connectivity for the railway industry.

It was a great opportunity to explore mobility trends and showcase how our satellite solutions already support major rail projects in the Americas, such as Rumo and VLI.” — Flávio Franklin, General Manager at Globalsat Brazil

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, July 1, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With the aim of showcasing its satellite, hybrid and Direct-to-Device (D2D) solutions to public and private decision-makers, presenting successful use cases in remote transportation, critical logistics and operational continuity in rail routes, as well as strengthening strategic networking with governments, network operators and leading technology providers, Flávio Franklin, General Manager of Globalsat Brazil, and Marcelo Sturmann, VP of Strategic Projects at Globalsat Group, participated in Middle East Rail 2025, held on June 24–25 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

Middle East Rail is the leading event in the Middle East, North Africa and Southeast Asia for the railway industry, with a strong focus on technological innovation and strategies for highly efficient transport. The exhibition was held in parallel with Mobility Live ME, which explored smart mobility trends, electric vehicles, and integrated transport solutions.

“It was a great opportunity to explore the latest trends and innovations in the digitalization of railway systems and smart cities, electric mobility and connected vehicles, IoT, automation, and resilient transport infrastructure. As a company, we have developed major satellite communication projects for the rail industry across the Americas, such as Rumo and VLI,” said Flávio Franklin, General Manager of Globalsat Brazil.

Marcelo Sturmann, VP of Strategic Sales at Globalsat Group, added:

“It was a two-day event featuring over 250 speakers from around the world and nearly 300 exhibitors, including national pavilions and technology leaders in the sector. We deepened our knowledge of railway tech advances and expanded our network, focusing on new strategic projects across the Americas.”

About Globalsat Group:

Globalsat Group is a leader in mobile satellite services (MSS) and other satellite-enabled solutions, providing specialized voice, data, M2M/IoT, software and hardware solutions throughout the Americas since 1999. The multinational organization delivers satellite telecom solutions to thousands of clients via a flexible structure powered by deep and specific expertise in multiple vertical markets including energy, government, defense, media, mining, banking, agriculture, NGOs and tourism.

Most customers rely on these services for mission-critical applications — where lives or infrastructure may be at risk, in extreme conditions or exceptional circumstances, and when or where other forms of connectivity are unreliable — or simply unavailable.

Globalsat Group is committed to using satellite technology to address social and environmental challenges and promote sustainable development, as demonstrated by the recent MSUA Satellite Mobility Innovation Award in the ESG & Impact Innovation category.

