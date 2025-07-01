Latin American Satellite Technology Takes the Spotlight at Middle East Rail 2025 with Globalsat Group Participation

In the picture, from left to right: Marcelo Sturmann, VP of Strategic Sales at Globalsat Group, and Flávio Franklin, General Manager of Globalsat Brazil.

Globalsat Group executives strengthened strategic partnerships and showcased success cases in critical connectivity for the railway industry.

It was a great opportunity to explore mobility trends and showcase how our satellite solutions already support major rail projects in the Americas, such as Rumo and VLI.”
— Flávio Franklin, General Manager at Globalsat Brazil

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, July 1, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With the aim of showcasing its satellite, hybrid and Direct-to-Device (D2D) solutions to public and private decision-makers, presenting successful use cases in remote transportation, critical logistics and operational continuity in rail routes, as well as strengthening strategic networking with governments, network operators and leading technology providers, Flávio Franklin, General Manager of Globalsat Brazil, and Marcelo Sturmann, VP of Strategic Projects at Globalsat Group, participated in Middle East Rail 2025, held on June 24–25 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

Middle East Rail is the leading event in the Middle East, North Africa and Southeast Asia for the railway industry, with a strong focus on technological innovation and strategies for highly efficient transport. The exhibition was held in parallel with Mobility Live ME, which explored smart mobility trends, electric vehicles, and integrated transport solutions.

“It was a great opportunity to explore the latest trends and innovations in the digitalization of railway systems and smart cities, electric mobility and connected vehicles, IoT, automation, and resilient transport infrastructure. As a company, we have developed major satellite communication projects for the rail industry across the Americas, such as Rumo and VLI,” said Flávio Franklin, General Manager of Globalsat Brazil.

Marcelo Sturmann, VP of Strategic Sales at Globalsat Group, added:
“It was a two-day event featuring over 250 speakers from around the world and nearly 300 exhibitors, including national pavilions and technology leaders in the sector. We deepened our knowledge of railway tech advances and expanded our network, focusing on new strategic projects across the Americas.”

About Globalsat Group:

Globalsat Group is a leader in mobile satellite services (MSS) and other satellite-enabled solutions, providing specialized voice, data, M2M/IoT, software and hardware solutions throughout the Americas since 1999. The multinational organization delivers satellite telecom solutions to thousands of clients via a flexible structure powered by deep and specific expertise in multiple vertical markets including energy, government, defense, media, mining, banking, agriculture, NGOs and tourism.

Most customers rely on these services for mission-critical applications — where lives or infrastructure may be at risk, in extreme conditions or exceptional circumstances, and when or where other forms of connectivity are unreliable — or simply unavailable.
Globalsat Group is committed to using satellite technology to address social and environmental challenges and promote sustainable development, as demonstrated by the recent MSUA Satellite Mobility Innovation Award in the ESG & Impact Innovation category.

Follow Globalsat Group on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/globalsatgroup
For more information: https://www.globalsat.com
Press contact: Silvina Graziadio – VP of Marketing – silvina.graziadio@globalsat.com

Silvina Graziadio - Vice-President, Marketing
Globalsat Group
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Instagram
Facebook
YouTube
TikTok
X
Other

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Latin American Satellite Technology Takes the Spotlight at Middle East Rail 2025 with Globalsat Group Participation

Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, IT Industry, Shipping, Storage & Logistics, Technology, Telecommunications


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

Contact
Silvina Graziadio - Vice-President, Marketing
Globalsat Group
Company/Organization
Globalsat Group LLC
2424 North Federal Highway Suite 116
Boca Raton, Florida, 33431
United States
561 208 608
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

Globalsat Group is the industry-leading provider of mobile and fixed satellite services (MSS and FSS), delivering voice, data, M2M/IoT, software, and hardware across the Americas since 1999. The multinational organization offers satellite telecommunications solutions to thousands of clients through a flexible organizational structure, driven by extensive expertise in multiple vertical markets such as energy, government, defense, maritime, aviation, media, mining, banking, agriculture, NGOs, and tourism. Most of our clients utilize these services in mission-critical applications where life or infrastructure is at stake, in extreme conditions or exceptional circumstances when or where other means of communication cannot operate reliably or cannot operate at all. At Globalsat Group, we believe in putting people first, building trust, and maintaining a customer-centric approach. We are committed to providing innovative solutions that enable high performance and deliver value to our clients. Our values guide everything we do, from developing cutting-edge technology to providing exceptional customer service. We believe that by prioritizing people and building trust, we can create a strong and supportive community that fosters growth and success, and our customer-centric approach drives us to understand our clients' needs and offer them personalized solutions that meet their unique requirements. Innovation is at the heart of our business. We constantly strive to develop new technologies and services that enhance the user experience and improve their ability to operate in remote and challenging environments, where our commitment to high performance drives us to deliver reliable and cost-effective services that exceed our clients' expectations. Globalsat Group has received several industry awards, including the "Top Land Mobility Satcom Innovation Award" from the Mobile Satellite Users Association (MSUA). The company was named "Satellite Telecommunications Company of the Year in Latin America" in 2016, 2017, and 2020 by the renowned international consulting firm Frost & Sullivan. Through our subsidiary in Brazil, we have received the Great Place To Work distinction for five consecutive years, ranking among the top 150 companies in Brazil in 2022. At Globalsat, we are committed to leveraging satellite technology to address social and environmental challenges and promote sustainable development, as demonstrated by the recent MSUA Innovation in Satellite Mobility Award in the Environmental, Social, Governance (ESG), and Impact category. As an industry leader in satellite communication solutions, Globalsat Group continues to innovate and provide reliable and cost-effective services to businesses and governments worldwide.

Globalsat Group Website

More From This Author
Latin American Satellite Technology Takes the Spotlight at Middle East Rail 2025 with Globalsat Group Participation
With Globalsat Group, VLI brings new connectivity solutions to locomotives
Globalsat Group Awarded “Deal of 2024” for Innovative IoT Solution Developed in Brazil
View All Stories From This Author