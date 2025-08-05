LAUNCHER.SOLUTIONS and DealerClick Form Partnership to Enhance Dealer-to-Lender Connectivity

This partnership with DealerClick reflects our commitment to improving the speed and quality of credit decisions across the automotive ecosystem.” — Nikh Nath, President, LAUNCHER.SOLUTIONS

JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- LAUNCHER.SOLUTIONS (Launcher), a technology provider specializing in automotive loan originations, announced today a partnership with DealerClick, a leading provider of secure and compliant digital solutions for automotive dealerships. The partnership will allow lenders using Launcher’s appTRAKER Loan Origination System access to dealers utilizing DealerClick’s platform, marking a significant step forward in streamlining credit application workflows and optimizing loan decisioning processes.Launcher's appTRAKER Loan Origination System (LOS) was designed by experts in the automotive lending industry with workflow efficiencies and data integrations built into its core. DealerClick’s all-in-one platform supports a broad range of dealership types, including Independent Auto, RV, Powersports, Semi-Truck, Trailer, and Specialty Vehicle dealersThe new partnership with Launcher enhances DealerClick’s lending ecosystem by enabling seamless, real-time transmission of credit applications to Launcher’s advanced LOS, ensuring faster approvals, improved compliance, and an overall better experience for both dealers and their customers.“We’re excited to partner with DealerClick to help unify dealer operations with modern, automated lending infrastructure,” said Nikh Nath, President of Launcher Solutions. “This partnership reflects our commitment to improving the speed and quality of credit decisions across the automotive ecosystem.”Kevin Mitchell, Marketing Director of DealerClick, commented, “This integration with Launcher is a game-changer. It gives our dealers a direct pipeline to one of the most advanced loan origination systems in the industry - simplifying approvals, accelerating funding, and ultimately helping them close more deals with greater confidence.”With robust tools for DMS, CRM, BHPH, LHPH, Rent-To-Own, Accounting, Parts, Service, Integrated Websites, Digital Advertising, and more, DealerClick empowers dealers to manage every aspect of their operations efficiently. The system also supports credit application processing, identity verification, vehicle inspection, stip collection, real-time communication, and document e-signing - all from a single, intuitive interface. This strategic partnership with DealerClick and Launcher promises to set a new standard in automotive loan origination efficiency and effectiveness.About LAUNCHER.SOLUTIONSLAUNCHER.SOLUTIONS is a technology products and services company built on the foundation of care, understanding, innovation, and speed. It specializes in loan originations for consumer and automotive lending institutions, regional banks, and credit unions. Its product offerings include appTRAKERTM LOS for indirect automotive and consumer direct lending and leasing, myDEALER.CARE dealer relationship management system, and MY.LOAN, a customer digital acquisition and self-service and communication solution. Learn more at https://www.launcher.solutions or call 877.5LNCHER. Follow LAUNCHER.SOLUTIONS on LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/launcher.solutions About DealerClickDealerClick DMS is a comprehensive Dealership Management System designed to empower Independent and Franchise Auto Dealers with tools for Inventory Management, F&I, Accounting, CRM, and Service. Their platform is built for simplicity, flexibility, and powerful integrations - enabling dealers to adapt to market demands quickly, onboard new staff efficiently, and seamlessly connect with third-party providers in the automotive finance and vehicle sales ecosystem. Learn more at https://dealerclick.com/

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.