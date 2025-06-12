LAUNCHER.SOLUTIONS Collaborates with Wolters Kluwer to Enhance Document Compliance in Loan Origination

Our collaboration with Wolters Kluwer strengthens our commitment to providing lenders with best-in-class compliance solutions.” — Nikh Nath, President, LAUNCHER.SOLUTIONS

JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES, June 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- LAUNCHER.SOLUTIONS (Launcher), a technology provider specializing in automotive loan originations, announced today a strategic product integration with Wolters Kluwer, a global leader in regulatory compliance solutions. This collaboration enables lenders using Launcher’s appTRAKER Loan Origination System with Wolters Kluwer's Lending Electronic Module (E-Forms), to simplify their documentation processes and ensure compliance with all regulatory requirements.Launcher's appTRAKER Loan Origination System was designed by experts in the lending industry with workflow efficiencies and data integrations built into its core. With Wolters Kluwer’s library of electronic loan documents incorporated into the appTRAKER platform, lenders can seamlessly manage regulatory requirements, mitigate risk, and enhance the accuracy of consumer direct loan documentation, ensuring adherence to ever-evolving industry regulations.“Our collaboration with Wolters Kluwer strengthens our commitment to providing lenders with best-in-class compliance solutions,” said Nikh Nath, President of Launcher. “By integrating Wolters Kluwer’s consumer loan documents with appTRAKER LOS, we are enabling lenders to generate and manage loan documents with greater accuracy and confidence, ensuring compliance at every step of the process.”“This collaboration gives Launcher Solutions’ customers access to the loan documents they need to facilitate the lending process at all stages: application, processing, closing, and post-closing,” said Shreya Shankar, Vice President, Partnerships, Wolters Kluwer Financial & Corporate Compliance. “Together, we are providing them with a comprehensive solution that combines proven loan origination technology and a library of electronic loan documents to drive operational efficiency and enhance their ability to meet regulatory requirements effectively."Overall, the product integration between Wolters Kluwer and Launcher Solutions offers a comprehensive solution that combines workflow efficiencies, data integrations, and ongoing regulatory compliance tools, providing banks and lenders with a powerful platform to optimize their lending processes and ensure compliance in an increasingly complex regulatory environment.About LAUNCHER.SOLUTIONSLAUNCHER.SOLUTIONS is a technology products and services company built on the foundation of care, understanding, innovation, and speed. It specializes in loan originations for consumer and automotive lending institutions, regional banks, and credit unions. Its product offerings include appTRAKERTM LOS for indirect automotive and consumer direct lending and leasing, myDEALER.CARE dealer relationship management system, and MY.LOAN, a customer digital acquisition and self-service and communication solution. Learn more at https://www.launcher.solutions or call 877.5LNCHER. Follow LAUNCHER.SOLUTIONS on LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/launcher.solutions

