Bertha Mae’s Brownie Company Brings the Sweetest Start to the School Year

Betha Mae's Brownies Are The Perfect Homecoming Treat for Students. Because Nothing Says "Thinking of You" Like a Box of Brownies.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, September 1, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The bells are ringing, backpacks are packed, and students across the country are heading back to school. Whether they’re catching the bus to middle school or moving into a college dorm, Bertha Mae’s Brownie Company is making it easy for parents to send a little love and a lot of flavor with their delicious line of cookies, brownies, and protein-packed treats.

For more information about Bertha Mae's Brownies, click here: https://berthamaesbrownies.com/

“Sending a care package to a college student is like mailing a hug from home,” says Wendy Pomerantz, Founder and Owner of Bertha Mae's Brownie Company. “It’s a thoughtful way to remind them you’re proud, you’re thinking of them, and you want them to have something sweet to brighten their day.”

From after-school snacks to college care packages, Bertha Mae’s has just the right option to make any student smile, and maybe even share. Each batch is handmade with love, using Bertha Mae’s original recipes and the highest quality ingredients, ensuring a nostalgic, home-baked taste in every bite.

“There are so many reasons to give the gift of Bertha Mae’s Brownies to your student, or even to treat yourself,” says Pomerantz. “From homecoming gifts and dorm room surprises to lunchbox snacks, classroom treats, and afternoon pick-me-ups at carpool, our brownies fit every back-to-school moment. And for those looking for a healthier indulgence, our Protein Brownies are the perfect way to celebrate the start of a new school year.”

Nationwide shipping, with Bertha Mae’s Brownie Company, ensures that customers' care packages arrive fresh and full of flavor, whether the student is around the corner or across the country.

First-time customers receive 10% off their purchase when entering the code “FIRST10” at checkout!

"Don’t forget to sneak a few in for yourself. After all, back-to-school season isn’t just for the kids," Pomerantz concludes.

About Bertha Mae's Brownies

Bertha Mae’s Brownie Company was founded by Wendy Pomerantz, the great-granddaughter of Bertha Mae, to share a family tradition that spans more than a century. Born in Hope, Arkansas, in 1880, Bertha Mae developed a legendary brownie recipe during her youth, one that was lovingly passed down through generations of women in the family. From Bertha Mae to her daughter, then to Wendy’s mother, and finally to Wendy herself, the recipe became a treasured heirloom and the heart of a business rooted in love, memory, and indulgence.

Though Bertha Mae’s original recipe still shines in the company’s signature Original Brownie, today’s lineup includes a variety of decadent flavors and even health-conscious options like Protein Brownies, all crafted from that same beloved base.

For more information about Bertha Mae's Brownie Company, click here: https://berthamaesbrownies.com/

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.