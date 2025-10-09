Lumara Systems Introduces the VISO Mask, a New Approach to Red Light Therapy

Engineered by visionary Bill Wiedemann, VISO brings professional-grade red light therapy home with true power, full coverage, and visible results.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lumara Systems is introducing the VISO Mask, a new approach to at-home red light therapy designed to deliver professional-level performance with clinical precision. Unlike many LED masks that prioritize aesthetics over function, the VISO Mask is engineered to provide consistent, full-face coverage and light intensity, intended to support improved skin health and appearance.

“LED masks on the market often don’t deliver enough light, or the right kind of light, to make a measurable difference,” said Bill Wiedemann, President and Chief Technology Officer of Lumara Systems and creator of the VISO Mask. “That’s why many people see little to no improvement, even after months of use. With the VISO Mask, we applied engineering principles to ensure uniform optical power and coverage, so users can experience real results.”

Visible Improvements Reported by Users

– Brighter complexion: Users report healthier-looking, more radiant skin.

– Improved texture: Many note smoother skin and a more even tone.

– Simplified self-care: The mask is designed for ease of use, requiring only a few minutes of daily application.

– Confidence boost: Some users describe feeling more comfortable and confident in their natural skin.

Engineering Innovation Meets Skincare

Wiedemann’s journey into beauty technology began in 2016 when he was introduced to red light therapy by two friends. A longtime engineer who had spent decades building technology companies, he became curious about the science behind these devices. After testing several models, including high-end versions priced in the thousands, he was surprised to find that most offered limited therapeutic benefit.

That discovery led to years of research and development aimed at creating a device that met professional clinical standards. The result was an in-office prototype that demonstrated visible improvements in a fraction of the usual treatment time. Encouraged by the results, Wiedemann founded Lumara Systems to develop light-based technologies that combined technical accuracy with consumer accessibility.

“The LED face masks that dominate this billion-dollar market are often limited in coverage,” Wiedemann explained. “Many provide only 5% to 15% light contact across the face. To illustrate the problem, imagine applying sunscreen with just the tip of a cotton swab in a few small spots. The VISO Mask was designed to correct that imbalance by delivering complete, uniform coverage.”

Customer Experiences

Early users have shared positive feedback about their experiences with the VISO Mask and the changes they’ve noticed in their skin.

“I love my Lumara VISO Mask,” said user Toby K. “My skin feels smoother and more even, and it’s even helped with a dry patch on the bridge of my nose.”

“My wife and I both use the mask,” added James M. “We’ve made it part of our regular routine for maintaining healthy skin.”

About Bill Wiedemann

Bill Wiedemann, President and Chief Technology Officer of Lumara Systems, is the engineer behind the VISO Mask and a pioneer in applying precision engineering to wellness technology. With more than 30 years of experience leading venture-backed technology companies, Wiedemann holds a degree in Electronic Engineering and Technology from California Polytechnic State University, San Luis Obispo. Since founding Lumara Systems in 2016, he has focused on creating research-backed, clinically inspired devices that set new standards for performance and reliability.

