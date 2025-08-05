Andalusia Group Unveils UAE’s First Home-Grown Franchised Residential Brand

Bottega Residences offers a ready-to-construct model combining Italian design, cost-efficiency, and investor scalability

DUBAI , UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, August 6, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a bold move that signals a new era in regional real estate, Dubai-based Andalusia Group has launched the UAE’s first franchised residential brand, Bottega Residences. The concept offers a fully integrated, ready-to-construct development model designed to accelerate timelines, reduce costs, and empower both new and seasoned investors with a tested, high-end product.

Unlike traditional development approaches, Bottega Residences provides developers with pre-engineered architectural concepts, a transparent cost matrix, and exclusive building materials sourced entirely from Italy. Through strategic partnerships with premium Italian manufacturers, each unit is delivered with finishes uniquely customized for the Bottega brand—offering consistency in design, construction, and delivery.

“After decades of experience, we recognized that developers don’t necessarily need more ideas—they need clarity, speed, and credibility,” said Saleh Tabakh, CEO of Andalusia Group and the visionary behind the concept. “Bottega Residences is a direct answer to this gap. We’ve taken years of knowledge and translated it into a franchised, Italian-inspired residential model that’s ready to build and ready to sell.”

Andalusia has already signed the first two Bottega Residences projects in the UAE at AED 280 millions in value and is actively exploring new markets in Turkey and the wider GCC region, according to Tabakh. “This isn’t just a brand. It’s a system that empowers developers to launch premium-quality buildings in a matter of weeks—not months—and with a full roadmap from design to sales.”

As part of its second phase, Andalusia will also be launching a dedicated Bottega app to link all homeowners across Bottega-branded developments. The app will allow users to sell, rent, or exchange properties within the network—introducing a digital layer of liquidity, exclusivity, and community to the Bottega ecosystem.

Market research supports the urgency of such innovation. According to industry studies, real estate developers in the region typically spend between 6 to 12 months navigating design approvals, cost assessments, and procurement strategies before a project can break ground. Bottega Residences cuts this time by up to 70%, allowing construction to commence in as little as 90 days from agreement.

Moreover, global data from Knight Frank’s 2024 Branded Residences Report suggests that properties under a branded umbrella achieve an average 30–35% premium in resale value compared to non-branded counterparts. This gives Bottega investors and developers a clear strategic edge.

The model is particularly attractive to landowners with undeveloped plots, family offices, and private investors looking to enter real estate without full in-house development teams. Contractors can also benefit by building under the Bottega umbrella, leveraging its sales and design infrastructure.

“What we’re offering is a proven, marketable, and replicable product,” Tabakh added. “This is more than real estate—it’s a franchised investment vehicle wrapped in Italian sophistication and backed by Emirati execution.”

With this launch, Andalusia not only pioneers a new product category in the UAE, but also positions itself as the first developer to introduce a franchised, ready-to-deploy residential system that blends design excellence, construction efficiency, and digital connectivity.

About Andalusia Group

Founded in the UAE, Andalusia Group is a vertically integrated investment and development company focused on culturally inspired, high-quality residential, commercial, and wellness-led real estate. The group’s portfolio includes premium projects across Dubai, Spain, and the wider Middle East, with a growing reputation for marrying architectural elegance with investment feasibility. Through Bottega Residences, Andalusia continues to redefine the boundaries of property innovation in the region.

