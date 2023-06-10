"Andalusia Real Estate Investment" establishes "Plan B” Company to manage utilities and property services in Dubai

Saleh Tabakh

Saleh Tabbakh: Andalusia Group resumes its plans to offer integrated property services.

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, June 10, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Andalusia Real Estate Investment & Development, the Dubai-based leading real estate developing group, announced the foundation and launching of "Plan B” Company, which will be specialized in the utilities and maintenance management works, property services, and post- handover services.

Saleh Tabbakh the CEO of Andalusia Real Estate Investment & Development, commented on this announcement and said: “The launching of the new company comes amidst the endeavors from the part of the Group to provide the property market with comprehensive services that include funding, designing, implementation, and development”.

Tabbakh clarified that the new company will offer the post construction and implementation services in an advanced and distinguished manner. “The works of the new company will rely upon our long experience in the real estate development, and our insight of the property needs and the problems that emerge for property owners, be they investors or tenants”, he added.

Tabbakh noted that the services to be offered by the new company will include the handover, studying of service fees, suggesting innovative services to reduce service fees, and assessing the under construction projects to offer innovative solutions to the expected difficulties.

He also advised that "Plan B” Company will strive for developing sustainable communities, trough benefiting from abilities and experiences of all tenants of the projects that will be managed by the company, to provide all who owns specific experiences among them with job opportunities. “The company will seek to offer other services as well, like maintenance, cleaning, decoration works, and others”, he told.

“The launching of “Plan B” Company is deemed a resumption of the Group’s plan to provide the real estate market with integrated services, and came only few days after the announcement by the Group of striking a partnership with the Serdur Global, the Turkish Group which is specialized in decor and luxurious furniture manufacturing “, Tabbakh stated.

“Andalusia Real Estate Investment & Development carried out a number of projects in Dubai, and currently seeks to add a number of new projects. The Group targets the landlords who search for funding, ad it provides them with innovative real estate solutions, through its diversified companies and partners, amidst unprecedented activity in the property sector, and also offers them attractive opportunities for investments“, he concluded.

Andalusia Real Estate Investment & Development announced the designation of Mohammad Younus as a CEO and partner for “Plan B” Company, who indicated that the new company will provide developers, investors and tenants with solutions. “The company will seek to offer information technology based solutions as well, such as regularizing the expenses to reach the optimum solution for each property. Moreover, “Plan B” will also seek to develop innovative services for communities, e.g. benefiting from the property’s tenants and their experiences, and merging tem into the working team, to provide them with an opportunity to gain additional revenue, and presenting communities that will be the first of their kind in the region”, Younus added.