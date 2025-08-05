Wyoming Mountain Legacy Compound Offers Privacy, Scale, and Teton Views for $39.5 Million

With a tunnel connected studio, guesthouse, and full off grid infrastructure, Riva Ridge blends contemporary mountain design with self-sufficient living.

This estate was designed to bring the outside in, to let the light, the wildlife, and the landscape become part of daily life. It’s built for gathering, for legacy, and for connection to the land.” — Latham Jenkins, Associate Broker of Live Water Properties

JACKSON HOLE, WY, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Latham Jenkins , leading luxury real estate broker with Live Water Properties, has announced a new listing at 3000 N Riva Ridge , Jackson, WY, for $39.5 million. Perched 800 feet above the valley floor on 117 acres of ridgeline wilderness, Riva Ridge Reserve is a once-in-a-generation offering that blends scale, seclusion, and striking Teton views just 15 minutes from downtown Jackson and its airport.Hidden within the gated 500 acre Riva Ridge enclave on East Gros Ventre Butte, the Reserve is surrounded by nature with no visible neighbors in any direction. Three spring-fed ponds and flowing live water attract abundant wildlife, including elk, moose, deer, and raptors. The views stretch across the full Teton Range to the west, the Elk Refuge and Sleeping Indian to the east, and the distant lights of town below.Approximately 70 percent of the land is protected by a conservation easement, preserving the property's scenic and ecological value while allowing for substantial residential use, a highly rare combination under current zoning.“Riva Ridge Reserve is one of those incredibly rare properties that offers total privacy without sacrificing access. It’s a place where you can watch the alpenglow on the Tetons at night, yet still be in downtown Jackson or at the airport in minutes. That kind of scale and seclusion simply doesn’t exist anywhere else in the valley,” said Jenkins.The 12,705 square foot main lodge was completed in 2009 and was inspired by the historic lodges of the National Park system. Handcrafted timber trusses, native stone, and wide plank wood floors bring a timeless quality to the home’s design. A grand living room, chef’s kitchen, and dining area are oriented around unobstructed Teton views, with accordion glass doors opening onto expansive outdoor spaces.The home includes five ensuite bedrooms and eight total bathrooms. The primary suite offers vaulted ceilings, a private terrace, and a sculpted marble soaking tub with elevated views of the landscape. Additional amenities include an indoor pool and spa clad in marble, a sauna and steam room, a gym, a three tiered home theater by Paradise Theater, a game room, and an 1,800 bottle wine cellar connected to the garage studio via a private tunnel.The 1,695 square foot garage studio features a 576 square foot guest suite with ensuite bath, kitchenette, and private deck. The lower level includes a heated three car garage, gear storage, a greenhouse, 5,000 gallons of buried propane, and a 45 kilowatt generator, supporting full off-grid readiness and year round comfort.Set 500 yards from the main lodge, the 3,978 square foot guesthouse includes four bedrooms, three and a half bathrooms, and an open concept living and dining area facing the Tetons. Six fireplaces, hand hewn log accents, and timber details inspired by the Grand Teton silhouette give the home a warm, welcoming character. A wraparound deck, sunken hot tub, lower level patio with firepit, and its own driveway ensure privacy and comfort for family or guests.“This estate was designed to bring the outside in, to let the light, the wildlife, and the landscape become part of daily life,” added Jenkins. “Every detail, from the handcrafted timberwork to the wine tunnel, reflects a sense of place and permanence. It’s built for gathering, for legacy, and for connection to the land.”Riva Ridge Reserve is equally suited for seasonal enjoyment or full-time mountain living. Few properties in Jackson Hole offer this level of protected acreage, residential flexibility, and proximity to town. Whether envisioned as a multigenerational retreat, secure basecamp, or legacy conservation holding, this estate offers one of the region’s most compelling combinations of location, scale, and design.View photos here (credit: Latham Jenkins).For more information or to request a private tour, contact Latham Jenkins at (307) 690-1642 or visit LiveWaterJacksonHole.comAbout Latham JenkinsLatham Jenkins, a nationally ranked luxury real estate professional, has been a consistent leader in Wyoming’s residential market. Jenkins combines unmatched expertise with a passion for Jackson Hole’s natural beauty. His innovative marketing approach has made him a trusted name in showcasing the region’s most extraordinary properties. For more information, visit https://www.livewaterjacksonhole.com/ About Live Water PropertiesLive Water Properties is a ranch-focused real estate brokerage specializing in legacy properties across the American West. Founded in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, the firm represents some of the nation’s most unique agricultural, sporting, and conservation-based holdings.

