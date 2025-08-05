DHSS publishes annual report for state’s medical and adult-use cannabis program

JEFFERSON CITY, MO -- The Division of Cannabis Regulation (DCR) within the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS) has published the Program Year 2024 Annual Report covering the Missouri Medical and Adult-Use Cannabis Program. DHSS is required to annually submit a report to the Governor and General Assembly regarding the efficient discharge of its responsibilities under Article XIV of the Missouri Constitution. Reported activities are based on the program year of Dec. 1, 2023 – Nov. 30, 2024 (PY24). DHSS is dedicated to ensuring transparency of the cannabis program by providing this annual report, creating opportunities for collaboration and providing a liaison to the public, licensees, applicants and stakeholders throughout the state. DHSS is committed to ensuring regulations protect the safety of patients, consumers and the public without undue burden on licensees. The annual report highlights the PY24 activities and achievements. During PY24, DCR successfully completed the second round of microbusiness applications and licensing and began the second round of post-licensure verification ensuring these licenses were awarded to eligible individual. “These activities were conducted in ways that demonstrated our commitment to ensuring the microbusiness program is implemented as the law mandates and as voters intended,” said Amy Moore, director of DCR. “We also met important packaging and labeling compliance deadlines, issued product recalls ensuring public health and safety and created new outreach and communication avenues for patients, licensees and the public to easily access important resources.” Another new initiative is the licensee collaborative for regulators and cannabis industry experts to work together on emerging issues impacting the cannabis industry. DHSS continues to adapt and evolve in response to the dynamic environment of cannabis regulation. As Missouri moves forward, DHSS remains dedicated to maintaining a robust regulatory structure that protects patients, consumers and the public. Updated information, along with the annual report, can be viewed at cannabis.mo.gov ### ​

