Compulink Surpasses 95% Client Satisfaction, Achieving All Time High Through Quality, Support, and Billing Enhancements

NEWBURY PARK, CA, UNITED STATES, August 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Compulink Healthcare Solutions, a leader in all-in-one EHR and practice management solutions for specialty practices, has achieved a record-breaking 95%+ client satisfaction score, the highest in the company’s 40-year history. This milestone reflects a series of companywide initiatives and investment to elevate product quality, accelerate responsiveness, and empower clients with cutting edge tools and automation.Compulink attributes this achievement to several key advancements rolled out over the past year:Revamped quality assurance processes, resulting in the lowest bug related inbound support volume to dateHighest number of client requested software enhancements fulfilled, increasing product value and adaptabilityAll time low customer support response times, ensuring fast and effective resolutionsExpanded EDI automation, reducing manual claim handling and errorsImproved claim acceptance rates through enhanced tools that simplify claim workflows and reduce denialsNew support for multiple billing clearinghouses, allowing clients more flexibility and risk protectionLaunch of AI-driven support tool CASIE. The Compulink Advantage Support Intelligence Engine “CASIE” is a new AI-powered assistant that will provide clients with instant, 24/7 answers to questions by drawing from thousands of support documents, training resources, and industry knowledge. CASIE is currently in final development and will soon be available to all clients.“In the healthcare software industry, releasing problem free updates while maintaining top tier support is no small feat. It’s a challenge every vendor faces, but one we’ve chosen to meet head on. I’m incredibly proud of the strides our team has made this past year. From overhauling our quality assurance process to launching new AI-powered tools like CASIE, we’ve raised our game, and our above 95% client satisfaction score reflects that.”– Link Wilson, Founder and CEO, Compulink Healthcare SolutionsThese improvements are part of Compulink’s ongoing mission to deliver not only a Healthcare Solution which utilizes the most advanced AI Technology, but also the best service and client experience.About Compulink Healthcare SolutionsCompulink’s All-In-One Practice Solution powered by Advantage Intelligence is designed to help specialty medical practices enhance eﬃciency, reduce costs, and deliver superior patient care. Powered by intelligent workﬂow automation and fully customizable, Compulink serves over 26,000 providers across 4,700 locations, including 80 ambulatory surgical centers and 20 colleges and universities.Compulink provides comprehensive EHR solutions for dermatology, behavioral health, gastroenterology, ophthalmology, optometry, orthopaedics, otolaryngology, pain management, physical therapy, podiatry, urology, and ambulatory surgical centers.Learn more at compulinkadvantage.com

