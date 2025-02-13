Compulink Unveils 40th Year Rebrand to Kick Off 2025

40th year in business brings new branding and Advantage Intelligence™ innovations

“Our updated brand identity reflects our ongoing commitment to innovation, efficiency, and meeting the evolving needs of specialty healthcare practices.”” — Link Wilson, Founder and CEO at Compulink

NEWBURY PARK, CA, UNITED STATES, February 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Compulink Healthcare Solutions , a leading provider of single database all-in-one EHR and practice management solutions for specialty practices, will showcase its refreshed branding and latest Advantage Intelligence™ innovations for Optometry at Vision Expo East (VEE) in Orlando next weekend.“As we celebrate our 40th year in business, we’re unveiling a refreshed look that aligns with the exciting AI-driven innovations we’re introducing this year,” says Link Wilson, Founder and CEO of Compulink. “Our updated brand identity reflects our ongoing commitment to innovation, efficiency, and meeting the evolving needs of specialty healthcare practices.”AI Virtual Scribe Eliminates the need for a Medical ScribeIn conjunction with a brand refresh, Compulink is paving the way with a groundbreaking AI-powered ambient virtual scribe. Developed in partnership with Quantum AI Health, this cutting-edge technology leverages advanced generative AI and machine learning to automatically generate detailed medical progress notes and accurate ICD-10 billing codes during patient exams. All data is seamlessly entered into discrete fields within the EHR, eliminating the need for a scribe.Enhancing Efficiency in the Optometric PracticeAt VEE 2025, Compulink will showcase key enhancements designed to streamline ophthalmic workflows and improve practice performance, including:• AI-Driven Client Support – The Compulink Advantage Support Intelligence Engine (CASIE™) serves as a comprehensive resource for user inquiries, leveraging thousands of support documents and industry insights to deliver fast, expert guidance.• MyHealthLink™ – Compulink’s fully redesigned patient portal, set to launch in early 2025, provides patients with convenient access to their medical information and secure communication channels with their providers—enhancing patient satisfaction while streamlining administrative workflows for the practice.• Customizable Dashboard Technology – Advantage’s dynamic dashboard engine allows practices to create location- and staff-specific dashboards, enabling real-time tracking of progress, performance measurement, and identification of areas for improvement.• Next-Generation Revenue Cycle Management – Practices can now choose from multiple clearinghouses. Advantage’s robust EDI technology supports seamless enrollment and quick transitions between clearinghouses to mitigate service disruptions caused by cyber threats or technical issues.Visit Compulink at booth #F2273 at VEE 2025 to learn more about these exciting innovations and how Compulink’s Advantage AI Practicesuite can transform your practice. Request a personalized demonstration today.About Compulink Healthcare SolutionsCompulink’s All-In-One Practice Solution powered by Advantage Intelligence is designed to help specialty medical practices enhance eﬃciency, reduce costs, and deliver superior patient care. Powered by intelligent workﬂow automation and fully customizable, Compulink serves over 26,000 providers across 4,700 locations, including 80 ambulatory surgical centers and 20 colleges and universities.Compulink provides comprehensive EHR solutions for dermatology, behavioral health, gastroenterology, ophthalmology, optometry, orthopaedics, otolaryngology, pain management, physical therapy, podiatry, urology, and ambulatory surgical centers.For more information, visit compulinkadvantage.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.