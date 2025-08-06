Mammoth Cyber Unveils Enterprise AI Browser at Black Hat USA 2025

Mammoth Enterprise AI Browser Modern Enterprise Browser

Mammoth Cyber launches Enterprise AI Browser at Black Hat USA 2025, integrating secure AI into workflows with robust security and centralized management.

AI transforms work; browsers secure & scale its adoption. Mammoth Enterprise AI Browser offers unified platform, balancing productivity, security & manageability without compromising user experience.” — Michael Shieh, CEO and Co-Founder of Mammoth Cyber

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, August 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mammoth Cyber today announced the launch of the Mammoth Enterprise AI Browser at Black Hat USA 2025, redefining secure AI integration for enterprises. By transforming the browser into the central hub for AI functionality and security policy enforcement, Mammoth Cyber delivers a seamless, secure, and productive solution for organizations embracing generative AI ( GenAI ).Solving the AI Integration ChallengeAs GenAI becomes essential for tasks like data summarization, automation, and real-time insights, many deployment models—browser extensions, APIs, or standalone apps—fail to align with enterprise security policies, introducing risks. Mammoth Cyber positions the browser, where most enterprise work occurs, as the ideal platform for integrating AI tools while enforcing robust security and governance.The Significance of the Enterprise AI BrowserEnterprise AI browsers fundamentally transform how AI operates within organizations by breaking down data silos and creating a unified platform that analyzes user behavior and usage patterns across all enterprise applications while maintaining centralized security oversight. The browser serves as an intelligent intermediary that understands your work context and seamlessly retrieves relevant information from any system within your enterprise ecosystem. This enables sophisticated automation that makes informed decisions using comprehensive data rather than fragmented information, all while operating within established security guardrails that monitor and govern every action. The result is a paradigm shift from disparate AI tools to an integrated business operating system that truly comprehends your enterprise environment and can act on complete, real-time information with the assurance that all data flows remain under strict security policy control and continuous monitoring.A Purpose-Built Enterprise AI BrowserThe Mammoth Enterprise AI Browser embeds AI directly into web applications, user identity, and enterprise workflows, enabling secure and efficient productivity. Key features include:• Multi-tab content summarization: Streamlines data analysis across multiple sources.• Secure data extraction: Integrates with tools like NetSuite Cloud ERP for seamless financial workflows.• Internal document summarization: Leverages Natural Language Processing (NLP) for efficient prompting.• Automated form filling: Enhances productivity within browser-based applications.Powered by integrated APIs and plugins, the browser ensures AI operates securely within the enterprise environment, eliminating risks from external tools.Enterprise-Grade Security ArchitectureThe Mammoth Enterprise AI Browser incorporates a robust security framework tailored for enterprise needs:• Zero Trust enforcement: Ensures AI operates within identity-aware, policy-compliant sessions.• Data Loss Prevention (DLP): Prevents unauthorized sharing of AI-generated content or queries.• Real-time PII masking: Protects sensitive data during AI interactions.• Identity integration: Supports leading providers like Okta and Microsoft Entra ID for secure session context.• Model control: Enables enterprises to connect to approved AI models and Model Context Protocol (MCP) servers under IT governance.Streamlined IT Management for GenAIThe browser empowers IT and security teams to centrally manage GenAI usage, reducing complexity and enhancing compliance. Key management features include:• Shared AI token pools: Optimizes cost efficiency.• MCP extension enforcement: Minimizes misuse risks.• Comprehensive observability: Provides insights into AI usage and user behavior.• Centralized policy controls: Ensures compliance and operational oversight.“AI is transforming how work is done, and the browser is the key to securing and scaling its adoption,” said Michael Shieh, CEO and Co-Founder of Mammoth Cyber. “The Mammoth Enterprise AI Browser delivers a unified platform that balances productivity, security, and manageability without compromising user experience.”“As AI tools become more integrated into enterprise workflows, the browser represents a logical point of convergence for both user interaction and policy enforcement. Embedding AI capabilities within the browser enables context-aware automation while maintaining control over identity, data security, and compliance. This approach streamlines how organizations can manage AI usage at scale without introducing additional attack surfaces.” — Omar Chaudhry, Senior Manager, Mission Infrastructure Department – Enterprise Technology, MITREConnect with Mammoth Cyber at Black Hat USA 2025Attendees can learn more about the Mammoth Enterprise AI Browser at Black Hat USA 2025. To schedule a meeting or get additional details, visit mammothcyber.com/black-hat-2025 or contact info@mammothcyber.com.About Mammoth CyberFounded by cybersecurity veterans Michael Shieh and Yonghui Cheng, Mammoth Cyber develops the Enterprise AI Browser, a secure, AI-powered platform that integrates identity-aware access, built-in automation, and seamless enterprise system compatibility. Mammoth Cyber enables organizations to adopt GenAI efficiently while maintaining stringent security standards.Media Contact:Email: info@mammothcyber.com

