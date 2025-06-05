Mammoth Cyber Announces Successful Deployment of Enterprise Browser at China Motor Corp

Modern Enterprise Browser

Transformative Browser-Based Solution Enhances Security, Streamlines Supplier Access, and Reduces Costs by 35% for Taiwan’s Leading Automotive Manufacturer

The Mammoth Enterprise Browser has transformed our supplier access management, offering a secure, efficient way for suppliers to access critical apps while greatly enhancing our cybersecurity posture.” — Chien Ching-Wu, CIO at China Motor Corp

PALO ALTO, CA, UNITED STATES, June 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mammoth Cyber, the modern Enterprise Browser company, announced the successful deployment of the Mammoth Enterprise Browser by its customer, China Motor Corp (CMC), a leading publicly listed automotive company in Taiwan. This transformative solution has revolutionized CMC’s supplier access management and cybersecurity framework, strengthening its security posture, streamlining operations, and reducing costs by 35%, as detailed in a recent case study.As a benchmark enterprise in Taiwan’s automotive industry, CMC faced the challenge of securing supplier access to sensitive internal applications while adhering to a government-compliant zero-trust security framework . Traditional solutions, such as VPNs and VDI systems, were costly and complex, prompting CMC to seek a more efficient, cost-effective approach to protect its extensive supply chain without compromising operational efficiency.The Mammoth Enterprise Browser, developed by Mammoth Cyber, provided a seamless, browser-based solution that eliminated the need for dedicated supplier devices or additional software agents. By enabling secure connections to internal applications without exposing systems to the public Internet, the browser significantly reduced CMC’s attack surface. Its granular access controls ensured suppliers could only access authorized applications and data, while advanced features like dynamic watermarking and session monitoring enhanced data leakage prevention and compliance.“The Mammoth Enterprise Browser has completely transformed our approach to supplier access management,” said Chien Ching-Wu, Chief Information Officer at China Motor Corp. “It provides a secure and efficient way for suppliers to access critical applications while giving us full control over what they can see and do. This solution not only enhances our security posture but also increases supplier accountability and significantly streamlines our operations.”“We are thrilled to see China Motor Corp leverage the Mammoth Enterprise Browser to achieve such remarkable results,” said Michael Shieh, CEO of Mammoth Cyber. “Our solution’s large-scale, agentless deployment and zero-trust-by-design architecture provide seamless security coverage from the frontline of every access, empowering organizations to tackle modern applications, including generative AI tools, without the overhead of endpoint management, setting a new standard for enterprise cybersecurity.”Key outcomes include enhanced protection for sensitive applications, improved data security through proactive measures, and simplified supplier access management, allowing CMC to redirect resources to strategic initiatives. The implementation aligns with government regulations and underscores the Mammoth Enterprise Browser’s ability to deliver robust security in complex operational environments.About Mammoth CyberMammoth Cyber is a leading provider of innovative cybersecurity solutions, specializing in the Mammoth Enterprise Browser. Founded in 2019 by Michael Shieh and Yonghui Cheng, the company is headquartered in Palo Alto, California. Its flagship product, a Chromium-based Enterprise Access Browser, delivers agentless, zero-trust security, enabling secure remote access to applications, including generative AI large language models (LLMs). The browser ensures granular access controls, dynamic watermarking, and session monitoring to safeguard sensitive data and prevent unauthorized LLM interactions, reducing risks of data leakage and misuse. Compared to traditional VPN and VDI solutions, it lowers costs and complexity while enhancing operational efficiency. Mammoth Cyber serves industries like automotive and financial services, ensuring compliance and robust security. For more information, visit https://mammothcyber.com or contact info@mammothcyber.com.About China Motor CorpChina Motor Corporation (CMC), founded in 1969 and headquartered in Taipei, Taiwan, is a leading publicly listed automotive manufacturer in Taiwan. Renowned for its innovation in the automotive sector, CMC produces a wide range of vehicles, including passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and electric vehicles, with a focus on quality and sustainability. As a key player in Taiwan’s automotive industry, CMC collaborates with global partners, notably Mitsubishi Motors, to deliver advanced automotive technologies. The company is committed to enhancing operational efficiency and cybersecurity, as demonstrated by its adoption of the Mammoth Enterprise Browser for secure supplier access management. This solution has strengthened CMC’s zero-trust security framework, reduced costs by 35%, and streamlined supply chain operations. CMC continues to align with government regulations while driving strategic initiatives for growth and innovation. For more information, visit https://www.cmc-motor.com For more information about China Motor Corp, visit https://www.cmc-motor.com . For details on the Mammoth Enterprise Browser, visit https://mammothcyber.com Media Contact: info@mammothcyber.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.