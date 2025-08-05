Lumati Announces Clinic Partnership with Scottsdale Longevity Center Led by CEO and Founder Katie Kessing

Lumati announced its first third-party clinic partnership with a state-of-the-art longevity center opening in Scottsdale, Arizona.

SCOTTSDALE, AZ, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lumati, a global leader in science-backed longevity and health span optimization, today announced its first third-party clinic partnership with a state-of-the-art longevity center opening later this year in Scottsdale, Arizona. The new clinic was founded by health entrepreneur Katie Kessing. Lumati’s proprietary Read, Weed, Seed & Feed longevity platform will be part of the The Super Longevity Clinic—the same system that has helped thousands of clients improve their healthspan at Lumati’s flagship clinics in Encinitas, CA, and Tijuana, MX.This milestone marks the beginning of Lumati’s broader expansion strategy: bringing its proven longevity technology and protocols to clinics, wellness resorts, dental practices, sports teams, and health innovators across the U.S. and globally through its Lumati NetworkTM. “This partnership is a perfect alignment,” said Katie Kessing. “Lumati’s approach is very comprehensive and efficient—it doesn’t just extend lifespan; it elevates everyday energy, focus, and vitality. My goal is to make this level of care accessible in Scottsdale and beyond.”In addition to joining the Scottsdale clinic ecosystem, the partnership gives clients access to Lumati’s full-stack longevity model—combining precision diagnostics, proprietary detox and mitochondrial optimization, targeted supplementation, and next-generation recovery technologies. This framework delivers maximum cellular benefit with minimal client effort—a hallmark of Lumati’s approach.“Katie represents the ideal partner for Lumati—visionary, committed, and focused on real outcomes,” said David Perez, Founder and CEO of Lumati. “We’ve spent over a decade refining this platform, and now we’re ready to help other leaders bring it to their communities. This is just the beginning.”With over 1,000 clients treated —from high-performance athletes and business leaders to recovering patients and longevity enthusiasts — Lumati has earned its reputation as one of the world’s most respected longevity clinics. This partnership signals the next chapter: a collaborative global network built around shared standards, proven protocols, and continuous innovation.Lumati is a science-backed health optimization platform designed to deliver the highest return on time for our clients. We’re focused on extending health span—the number of years lived in good health. By combining proprietary multimodal technology with an AI-powered compliance app, Lumati integrates diagnostics, therapies, and targeted supplementation to redefine how we age. Learn More At: www.lumati.com About The Super Longevity ClinicThe Super Longevity Clinic is a next-generation health optimization center launching in Scottsdale, Arizona. Founded by health entrepreneur Katie Kessing, the clinic offers purpose-driven, physician-led care focused on extending both lifespan and health span. Designed for individuals seeking advanced, personalized longevity solutions, the clinic integrates globally sourced treatments, advanced whole-body testing, and access to a dedicated longevity care team. As the Scottsdale flagship location, the clinic combines scientific precision with a hospitality-first experience—creating a team for how we age, thrive, and flourish. media@superlongevityclinic.com

