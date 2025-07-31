Lumati Partners with Smart Fit Method to Launch 5-in-1 Recharge Station at New Park City Location

Lumati and The Smart Fit Method have officially launched their groundbreaking partnership, redefining recovery, performance, and longevity in fitness.

Our partnership with Smart Fit Method represents a natural alignment of values - delivering evidence-backed solutions, and empowering people to reach peak performance and longevity.” — David Perez, CEO of Lumati

PARK CITY, UT, UNITED STATES, July 31, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lumati and The Smart Fit Method have officially launched their groundbreaking partnership, redefining recovery, performance, and longevity in fitness. The 5-in-1 Recharge Station is now fully integrated into The Smart Fit Method’s longevity training program at its newly opened Park City, Utah location. This collaboration unites two visionary brands committed to optimizing healthspan and time-efficient wellness, creating a powerful synergy where technology meets results.Smart Fit Method, which combines personalized fitness training, recovery, and biometric insights to improve fitness and health span, will now feature Lumati’s 5-in-1 Recharge Station—a multi-modal platform designed to optimize performance, accelerate recovery, and enhance wellbeing at the cellular level.The 5 Core Technologies in One Seamless Session:- Red Light+ – 10-wavelength light therapy targeting cellular energy systems with red, near-infrared, and full-spectrum light for mitochondrial activation.- Molecular Hydrogen Inhalation – Delivers therapeutic antioxidant support, reducing oxidative stress and inflammation.- Juvent Micro-Impact Platform – Stimulates osteogenesis and lymphatic flow through low-magnitude mechanical stimulation.- Vagus Nerve Stimulating Headphones with Sound Therapy – Uses guided soundscapes and resonance to support nervous system regulation and parasympathetic activation.- Lumati Red – Delivers premium bioavailable blend of nanosomal curcumin.A Perfect Fit for Efficiency-Driven Wellness"Our partnership with Smart Fit Method represents a natural alignment of values," said David Perez, CEO of Lumati. "Both brands are aligned with maximizing return on time, delivering evidence-backed solutions, and empowering people to reach peak performance and longevity through smart, efficient practices." The Smart Fit Method Park City studio will be among the first in the country to offer this fully integrated, guided recovery experience, allowing members to stack multiple proven therapies into a single 15-minute session."We’re thrilled to bring Lumati’s breakthrough system to our Park City community," said Connor Darnbrough, Chief Executive Officer of The Smart Fit Method. "The 5-in-1 Recharge Station is a perfect complement to our Smart Fit ecosystem—designed to deliver measurable recovery and longevity benefits in the most efficient and effective way possible. This is the future of performance wellness.”Pioneering the Next Generation of Human Optimization Backed by pilot studies and clinical collaborations , the 5-in-1 Recharge Station has demonstrated outcomes including:- Up to 20% increase in HRV (Heart Rate Variability)- 7-year reduction in biological age (via PNOE biological age estimation)- Marked improvements in mood, stress reduction, and physical comfort- Enhanced mitochondrial function in 30 days (via mescreen blood analysis)The Park City launch represents a shared commitment to performance, longevity, and intelligent recovery, setting a new bar for the wellness and fitness industries.About LumatiLumati is a pioneering wellness technology company focused on building the future of human optimization. Its flagship 5-in-1 Recharge Station is designed to make clinical-grade recovery and regeneration accessible to high-performing individuals, clinics, resorts, and gyms around the world.About Smart Fit MethodSmart Fit Method is a training program designed to improve fitness and healthspan in just 20 minutes. Each session combines AI-powered equipment, real-time assessments, and expert longevity coaches to deliver personalized strength, cardio, and recovery—taken individually or stacked. It’s a smarter, more efficient way to build strength, boost energy, and support long-term health.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.