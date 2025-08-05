Lake.com Strengthens Global Presence with VRWS 2025 Exhibition in Italy

Lake.com logo, lakeside vacation rental platform Lake, the lakeside vacation rental platform banner

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, August 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lake.com, the premier vacation rental platform for properties on or near the water, is proud to announce its participation in the Vacation Rental World Summit (VRWS) at the iconic Palazzo dei Congressi in Rome from October 30th to October 31st, 2025. As a Sapphire sponsor, Lake.com is making waves with a uniquely Canadian presence designed to welcome, inspire, and connect.Attendees can visit the Lake.com booth for meaningful conversations and cozy Canadian charm. Lake is looking to serve property managers and hosts who share the company’s core values of hospitality, generosity, and adventure.Lake.com offers a distinctive platform for vacation rentals located by any type of water—fresh or salty—connecting guests to serene lakeside cabins, oceanfront villas, riverside homes, and everything in between. Property managers using tools such as Hostaway , Hostfully, Hostify , Lodgify, OwnerRez, Uplisting, and more can seamlessly integrate with Lake.com’s platform once registered as hosts.“We’re excited to return as a sponsor at VRWS and connect with partners who share our love for the water and Canadian hospitality,” said David Ciccarelli, CEO of Lake.com.To schedule a meeting with Lake.com at VRWS, use the summit’s handy app once you’ve bought your ticket to attend, or simply stroll up to the Lake booth at your leisure to say Hi. While you’re there, be sure to visit Lake’s neighbouring vendors AirDNA, Hostfully, Breezeway, Holidu, and Hosthub.About Lake.comLake.com specializes in family-friendly lakehouses and vacation rentals within a 15-minute drive of lakes, bays, rivers, canals, and coasts. Focusing on family, friendship, and caring for the natural world, Lake.com blends tradition with technology, offering a return to the simple pleasures of life for families vacationing in the great outdoors. The platform provides detailed information on amenities, attractions, and local services to help families plan memorable vacations.For more information and to explore family-friendly accommodations, visit Lake.com:About Vacation Rental World SummitVacation Rental World Summit is the most important independent education event in the Vacation Rental industry, gathering top-performing industry experts and key players to share their combined knowledge with fellow peers worldwide. 20,000+ attendees, professional managers, property owners, and industry pros from 52 countries have attended the Vacation Rental World Summit since 2014.To learn more and to buy a ticket, visit:

