Casa Youth Shelter Receives Vital Grant to Fund Residential Shelter Care Program

Casa Youth Shelter Lupita Gutierrez , Executive Director, Casa Youth Shelter

Casa Youth Shelter is grateful for the generous $25,000 grant from the Decorative Arts Society

LOS ALAMITOS, CA, UNITED STATES, August 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Casa Youth Shelter continues to see an increase in the demand for shelter, counseling and support services for youth in crisis. Casa Youth Shelter’s Residential Shelter Care Program has a bold mission - to prevent and end youth homelessness. The nonprofit’s dynamic program ensures that youth transition into safe and stable housing, establish lasting connections with supportive individuals, experience improved social and emotional well-being, and develop effective future plans for long-term success and independence. All Residential Shelter Care Program services are available on-site at Casa Youth Shelter’s location in Los Alamitos and thanks to generous community partners like the Decorative Arts Society, all services and support are free for all youth who are in need.The Decorative Arts Society (DARTS) was founded by a small group of enthusiastic and passionate women over 30 years ago. Under the leadership of Mary Anna Jeppe, the group was formed not only as an opportunity to fuel their passion for education in the Decorative Arts – but also as a means of supporting non-profits in Orange County dedicated to women, families and children. Since its inception, DARTS has given back almost $5 million dollars to several OC Non-Profits in need.“Community partners like the Decorative Arts Society and their generosity are vital to our programming. Thanks to their loyal support, we are able to serve more youth in need year over year at no cost to the youth. Together, we are helping create brighter futures.” -Lupita Gutierrez, Executive Director, Casa Youth ShelterAbout Casa Youth Shelter:Founded in 1978 by Myldred E. Jones, Casa Youth Shelter serves and nurtures youth in crisis with shelter, counseling, and support services. The nonprofit focuses on empowering youth to move through their crisis with increased confidence, stability, and tools for continued growth. The organization’s vision is to create a community where all adolescents in crisis have a safe place to stay, in an environment that promotes personal growth and healthy relationships. Thanks to Myldred’s vision, today Casa Youth Shelter thrives as a safe haven for a growing population of at-risk teens. Since opening April 7th, 1978, Casa Youth Shelter has never been closed, and continues to offer all services free of charge to any youth and family in need. Her inspiration lives on in the shelter’s countless volunteers, donors, and friends. Casa Youth Shelter is located at 10911 Reagan St, Los Alamitos, CA 90720.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.