Author Rebecca Bush Introduces 'Dyslexia & Your Newly Diagnosed Child' from Penguin Random House on September 30, 2025

Rebecca Bush, author of "Dyslexia & Your Newly Diagnosed Child: Techniques, Tips, and Strategies to Help Your Child Thrive" / Photo Credit: Emily Jaschke

New Book from Award-winning Expert is the Ultimate Guide for Parents Navigating Dyslexia Diagnosis

A must-read for any parent seeking compassionate and practical guidance.” — Mallary Lattanze, International Dyslexia Association

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, August 7, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nationally recognized, award-winning dyslexia specialist, and international speaker Rebecca Bush—whose work has impacted families and educators across the U.S. and internationally—announces the forthcoming release of her highly anticipated book "Dyslexia & Your Newly Diagnosed Child: Techniques, Tips, and Strategies to Help Your Child Thrive" (Penguin Random House), a compassionate and practical guide designed to support families in the critical weeks and months following a child’s diagnosis. The book is available in major U.S. bookstores and online worldwide on September 30, 2025, and can be ordered at Amazon and newlydiagnosedchild.com.

Author Rebecca Bush says, “'Dyslexia and Your Newly Diagnosed Child' was born out of thousands of conversations with overwhelmed, heartbroken parents who were asking, ‘What now?’ They were desperate to help their child, so I created a clear, calming guide to walk with them from uncertainty to empowered action.”

The book has been called “a must-read for any parent seeking compassionate and practical guidance,” by Mallary Lattanze, M.Ed., LDT, CALT, president of the Houston Branch of the International Dyslexia Association.

Lattanze adds, “She [Bush] leaves no stone unturned in helping parents become confident, informed supporters of their child with dyslexia.”

While a diagnosis can bring clarity, it also raises new questions. This guide helps caregivers support their child’s learning while addressing real-life challenges, such as reading, writing, routines, listening skills, and friendships—all of which can be impacted by dyslexia.

Backed by nearly 20 years of experience and global impact in the education field, Bush delivers evidence-based tools and holistic support to help parents move from confusion to confident advocacy. Her journey into dyslexia education began in classrooms across the globe, including teaching roles in the U.S., Honduras, Brazil, and Hong Kong, which led Bush to pursue dual master’s degrees, advanced literacy training, and credentials as a Certified Academic Language Therapist, Licensed Dyslexia Therapist, and Certified Reading Specialist.

As the founder of Lead Changes—an educational consulting company dedicated to helping families and schools improve literacy outcomes through evidence-based support—Bush is the creator of the Five Shifts Framework™ and the Dyslexia Driver’s Seat™ program. Bush leads the company in providing evidence-based intervention, personalized parent coaching, and strategic school consulting.

Bush says, “Every child deserves a roadmap that works for them, and every parent deserves to feel capable of leading the way.”

To learn more about "Dyslexia & Your Newly Diagnosed Child" or to book Rebecca Bush for speaking, consulting, or media inquiries, please visit newlydiagnosedchild.com.

About the Author

Rebecca Bush, M.A., M.Ed., CALT, LDT, is an award-winning nationally recognized dyslexia specialist and author of "Dyslexia & Your Newly Diagnosed Child: Techniques, Tips, and Strategies to Help Your Child Thrive" (Penguin Random House). As the CEO and founder of Lead Changes, she empowers schools and families navigating the challenges of dyslexia through evidence-based intervention, high-touch consulting, and her signature Five Shifts Framework™. A sought-after speaker and presenter, she has delivered workshops and keynotes for educators, parents, and policymakers across the U.S. and internationally. With nearly 20 years of experience, Bush serves on the Advisory Council for the Houston Branch of the International Dyslexia Association and was previously Co-Chair of the Dyslexia Association of Hong Kong. In recognition of her work as the Founding Director of Bloom KKCA Academy, Bush received the Education 2.0 Outstanding Leadership Award for her contributions to elementary education. She is also a trusted speaker and trainer at events such as SXSW EDU, The International Dyslexia Association’s DyslexiaCon, and the 21st Century Learning Conference. Learn more at newlydiagnosedchild.com.

