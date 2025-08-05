The Seminara Group at Morgan Stanley & Twin Bridge Sports Host First-of-Its-Kind NIL Powered Financial Literacy Webinar

The Financial Playbook for the Modern Athlete Houston Mallette • Alabama Basketball Bianca Giglio • Youngstown State Volleyball

Division-I athletes from across the country gained skills in money management and brand-building, highlighting the need for financial education in the NIL era.

Athletes are building real businesses around their names, and they deserve access to the tools to sustain and grow their success long term.” — Evan Waldman, Co-Founder of Twin Bridge Sports

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a collaboration between Twin Bridge Sports and The Seminara Group at Morgan Stanley Private Wealth Management, collegiate student-athletes from across the country participated in The Financial Playbook for the Modern Athlete, a virtual seminar focused on teaching financial literacy and long-term brand strategy in the NIL era.The session was led by Seminara Group Senior Vice President Mark Ciccarelli and Registered Client Relationship Analyst Jarett Greben. The webinar introduced athletes to the fundamentals of investing, budgeting, taxes, and personal brand development. Ciccarelli, who has spent the past seven years at The Seminara Group advising professional athletes and entertainers, shared real-world takeaways shaped by client experiences. For Ciccarelli, helping college athletes apply those same lessons early in their careers was both actionable and impactful. Greben, a former men’s lacrosse player at Hamilton College, brought a unique perspective to the discussion as someone who had personally navigated life as a student-athlete.The event was presented and organized by Twin Bridge Sports, an NIL agency founded by brothers Evan and Justin Waldman. The Zoom session was tailored to address the specific financial challenges student-athletes face—irregular income, early career earnings, and limited planning resources.“The idea was simple,” said Evan Waldman. “We wanted to bridge the gap between financial knowledge and NIL opportunity. Athletes are building real businesses around their names, and they deserve access to the tools to sustain and grow their success long term.” Next Level Prep , the sponsor of the post-webinar NIL opportunity, enabled athletes to reflect on the experience and receive compensation for sharing their takeaways on social media. Next Level Prep is a digital media platform created by Twin Bridge Sports to help student-athletes share their journeys, grow their personal brands, and inspire younger athletes through NIL-funded content and storytelling.Division-I athletes from programs including Michigan, Tulane, UCLA, USC, Alabama, Ole Miss, Youngstown State, and Northwestern participated.Student-athletes were introduced to financial and branding concepts that were new to them, as Ciccarelli and Greben walked through practical strategies for long-term success, both on the field and beyond it. “I didn’t know anything about investing in bonds until this session,” said Jeremiah Robinson (Youngstown State Football), who described the material as immediately relevant to his future. Others, like Jacob Washington (Michigan Football), emphasized the connection between smart planning and athletic performance: “Winning on the field and winning in the market go hand in hand with me.” He added that he learned from the webinar that “the earlier you start investing, the more your money will grow using compound interest.”While the session was rooted in finance, it also challenged athletes to think more strategically about their NIL presence and personal brand. “A piece of advice that stuck with me is understanding your values, creating a message, knowing your target audience, and finding companies that align with your brand,” said Makai Williams (Tulane Football).Max Smith (Ole Miss Basketball) echoed that sentiment, saying his biggest takeaway was the importance of treating NIL with intentionality: “Treat your brand like a business and be intentional about how you present yourself.” Houston Mallette (Alabama Basketball) added, “I learned a lot about not only my personal brand, but how to manage the money that comes with it.”“This wasn’t just about teaching athletes a few financial tips,” said Justin Waldman. “It was about helping them take ownership of their future—and showing that how you live, work, and represent yourself every day can be the foundation for long-term success.”For Bianca Giglio (Youngstown State Volleyball), the session provided more than information; it offered a framework. “Managing your finances is like building your personal brand—but behind closed doors. The seminar gave me clarity and direction.”Twin Bridge Sports continues to broaden its impact in collegiate athletics by offering student-athletes a platform to document their journeys, strengthen their personal brands, and create value through authentic storytelling.With support from The Seminara Group and the continued expansion of the Next Level Prep campaign, Twin Bridge Sports remains committed to creating experiences that help athletes grow on and off the field.--About The Seminara Group at Morgan Stanley:The Seminara Group is a nationally recognized private wealth management team serving athletes, executives, and entrepreneurs. With over $3.7 billion in assets under management, they provide customized financial strategies grounded in holistic planning and long-term results.About Twin Bridge Sports:Twin Bridge Sports is a strategic NIL agency co‑founded by Evan and Justin Waldman, dedicated to securing brand partnerships for college athletes while helping them navigate personal branding and financial literacy.About Next Level Prep:Next Level Prep is an NIL digital media initiative by Twin Bridge Sports that gives student-athletes the opportunity to earn while inspiring younger athletes—reflecting on their journeys, building their brands, and sharing their stories with the next generation.For more information, please contact: info@twinbridgesports.com

