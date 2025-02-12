Next Level Prep Launches at Youngstown State University in Collaboration with Twin Bridge Sports

Next Level Prep Launches at Youngstown State University

Next Level Prep launches at YSU, offering student-athletes a multi-faceted NIL deal to share their stories, build their brands, and inspire the next generation.

The response has been phenomenal, and they all enjoyed the experience. Just want to thank Evan and everyone with Twin Bridge Sports for giving our student-athletes this tremendous opportunity.” — Tyler Burk, Youngstown State Director of NIL

YOUNGSTOWN, OH, UNITED STATES, February 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Student-athletes at Youngstown State University were given a unique NIL opportunity to participate in Next Level Prep , a platform designed by Twin Bridge Sports to amplify collegiate athletes’ voices and personal brands. More than just a campaign, Next Level Prep provides athletes with a space to reflect on their experiences, inspire the next generation, and position themselves for long-term success in the NIL era.Through in-depth conversations, Youngstown State student-athletes sat down with Twin Bridge Sports to discuss the challenges and milestones that shaped their paths to Division I athletics. Youngstown State Assistant Director of Compliance & Director of NIL, Tyler Burk, highlighted the significance of the opportunity: "We were delighted that our student-athletes were given the opportunity to get to work with and take part in Next Level Prep. The response has been phenomenal, and they all enjoyed the experience. Just want to thank Evan and everyone with Twin Bridge Sports for giving our student-athletes this tremendous opportunity."For many athletes, NIL is about more than financial opportunities—it’s about building a legacy. Next Level Prep empowers student-athletes to share their knowledge and experiences, helping younger athletes navigate their own journeys. Teddy Ruffner (Baseball) shared how Next Level Prep has helped him grow his brand: "At Youngstown State, NIL is taken seriously. They educate us on it, and there are a lot of opportunities. I’ve tried to be consistent in building my brand and taking advantage of what’s available because it’s a great chance for athletes to create something beyond their sport."Madison Murry (Track & Field) reflected on how NIL helps shape an athlete’s identity beyond sports: "Being a college athlete means you’re a role model, and I see NIL as part of that. We’re always learning how to represent ourselves, and Next Level Prep has been a great way to showcase who we are as people, not just athletes."Twin Bridge Sports, the NIL agency behind Next Level Prep, continues to expand its impact in the NIL space by providing student-athletes with a platform to share their journeys, strengthen their personal brands, and inspire the next generation through authentic storytelling. Evan Waldman, Co-Founder of Twin Bridge Sports, emphasized how the initiative helps athletes stand out in a crowded space: "Every athlete has a story worth telling, and Next Level Prep ensures they have the platform to do it in a way that resonates."Justin Waldman, Co-Founder of Twin Bridge Sports, added that the project is about more than just visibility: "These conversations give athletes a chance to control their own narrative, give back to the next generation of student-athletes, and build their personal brands while maximizing NIL opportunities."Athletes are also recognizing the growing value of NIL education and awareness. Teziah Howard (Track & Field) spoke on the importance of authenticity in personal branding: "Social media pushes out the people who are real and authentic, and that’s exactly how you should approach NIL. If you’re being yourself and putting in the effort, you’re already ahead."Full interviews from Next Level Prep can be viewed on the Next Level Prep YouTube channel, while remixed highlights from the project are featured on Twin Bridge Sports’ Instagram and TikTok.As Next Level Prep expands to more schools, it remains a platform for student-athletes to reflect and share their most valuable asset—their stories.For more information about Next Level Prep and Twin Bridge Sports, contact info@twinbridgesports.com.

Introducing the Next Level Prep x Youngstown State University Remix Series!

