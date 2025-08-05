The Luxury Exchange Launches Fine Jewelry Residency Featuring Portland Artist Diana Leon of retórica

Ring from retórica’s "Forrest Goddess" collection retórica artist Diana Leon Exterior of The Luxury Exchange

The Luxury Exchange hosts a fine jewelry residency with Portland artist retórica, August 11-Sept 7. These unique, sculptural pieces are curated with intention.

Her work reflects the evolving language of luxury: story-rich, soulful, and crafted with care.” — Beth Anundi

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- – From August 11 to September 7, Portland-based luxury retailer The Luxury Exchange will host its first-ever fine jewelry residency, showcasing the sculptural and poetic work of local artist Diana Leon, designer of the studio brand retórica.Titled "Forest Goddess", the featured collection blends elegance with raw organic forms—offering pieces made in 14K gold, luminous stones, and intricate detailing. All the pieces from the collection were carefully curated for the exhibition at The Luxury Exchange, and some were designed specifically for it.“My goal with each piece is to create more than adornment—I want to offer a connection between form, story, and self,” said Diana, artist of retórica. “Collaborating with The Luxury Exchange allows my work to be experienced in a space that values intention and craftsmanship just as deeply.”The pop-up marks a natural extension of The Luxury Exchange’s growing fine jewelry offerings and highlights the brand’s commitment to connecting clients with deeply meaningful pieces.“We’re proud to collaborate with Diana Leon on this limited pop-up,” said Beth, founder of The Luxury Exchange. “Her work reflects the evolving language of luxury: story-rich, soulful, and crafted with care.”This will be the only physical retail venue to explore retórica’s collection in person during August 11 to September 7, as the artist does not operate a storefront. The gallery-style installation at The Luxury Exchange will run for four weeks.Preview appointments are available upon request.About The Luxury ExchangeThe Luxury Exchange is a Portland-based destination for curated, pre-owned luxury fashion and accessories. Founded with the belief that luxury should be intentional, accessible, and timeless, the boutique offers a refined selection of authenticated designer handbags, fine jewelry, watches, and accessories. By blending sustainability with curation, The Luxury Exchange serves a new generation of conscious luxury consumers—those who value story, quality, and style with meaning. Learn more at www.theluxuryexchangepdx.com About Diana LeonDiana is a Mexican artist based in the city of roses, Portland, Oregon, USA.Diana explores her creativity through the use of metals and precious stones, seeking an elevation of the senses and meticulous care in the details and quality of her pieces. The main motivation during the creative process is to create an intimate bond between the wearer of the piece, and the piece itself, full of symbolism and belongings.Among her main interests and inspirations are romanticism in nature, the duality of the human being, femme fatales, the Art Nueveu style. As well as powerful female figures from history, and surrealism.Diana has a degree in Visual Arts (2010 -2015) at Universidad Autónoma de Nuevo León (UANL) in Monterrey, Mexico, studies in Fashion design and textile industry (2008-2009) at Universidad del Valle de México, Campus Guadalajara (UVM), studies in Jewelry Design and Manufacturing (2018-2019) as well as certifications in Gemology with a specialty in Diamonds at GIA (Gemological Institute of America), where she was accredited with the following certifications: Jewelry Applied Professional (2020) Pearls (2022) Diamonds and Diamond Grading (2023).About retóricaThe name retórica arises based on the idea of a strong, feminine sound, with a meaning based on language theory and studies which in this case is applied in the visual theory. Jewelry is an object that throughout history has always been given a feminine connotation and given as gifts, but also a weapon of empowerment and expression.Exhibition Location and Hours:528 SW 3rd Ave, Portland, OR 97204August 11 – September 7Mon - Fri: 11am - 6pmSat: 11am - 5pmSun: ClosedJewelry High-res Imagery: https://photos.app.goo.gl/oyVjLvMtmpCqtTE4A

