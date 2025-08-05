Calculated Construction Completes Warehouse Project for Ideal Ready Mix, of the Rasmussen Group, in Ottumwa, Iowa

Interior view of Calculated Construction LLC’s newly completed Ideal Ready Mix facility in Ottumwa, Iowa. Jordan Kramer (black shirt), owner of Calculated Construction, with members from The Rasmussen Group and Ideal Ready Mix.

WEST DES MOINES, IA, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Calculated Construction, LLC is proud to announce the completion of a new operations facility for Ideal Ready Mix in Ottumwa, Iowa. The project was completed in partnership with Ideal Ready Mix’s parent company, The Rasmussen Group, a longstanding leader in construction and materials services across the Midwest.The new warehouse expands Ideal Ready Mix’s footprint in southeast Iowa, supporting its growing concrete construction operations. Calculated Construction led the project from the ground up, delivering a custom steel structure built for durability, efficiency, and long-term use.“This project was a great example of teamwork and trusted partnerships,” said Jordan Kramer, owner of Calculated Construction. “Ideal Ready Mix has a strong reputation across Iowa, and we were honored to build a facility that will support their continued growth in the Ottumwa area.”The successful completion of the Ottumwa warehouse marks another milestone for both teams, demonstrating the strength of Iowa-based partnerships and the value of steel construction in supporting long-term growth. Beyond the build itself, this project contributes to ongoing economic development in Ottumwa by creating jobs, expanding local industry capacity, and supporting the region’s continued momentum.About Calculated Construction LLCFounded in 2024, Calculated Construction LLC is an Iowa-based builder and steel beam structure specialist focused on delivering high-performance steel buildings for commercial, agricultural, and industrial clients. With expertise in structural integrity, site management, and custom design, the company brings a calculated approach to every project from start to finish.To learn more about Calculated Construction LLC, visit calculatedconstructionllc.com.About Ideal Ready MixIdeal Ready Mix is a leading supplier of ready-mix concrete and construction materials, serving commercial, residential, and infrastructure projects across Iowa and the Midwest. As part of The Rasmussen Group, Ideal brings decades of experience and a commitment to quality, reliability, and innovation in concrete production and delivery.To learn more about Ideal Ready Mix, visit idealrm.com.

