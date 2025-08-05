'Soil to Soul' Event Explores Vital Link Between Soil and Human Health

Kate Kavanaugh, a farmer, nutritionist, butcher, and host of the acclaimed “Mind Body Soil” podcast, will provide insights into her regenerative agricultural journey and share stories of inspiration and hope as she headlines the Soil Healthy Academy “Soil Soil Health Academy logo

THE PLAINS, VIRGINIA, VA, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The path to better health begins beneath our feet. That’s the premise of a groundbreaking educational experience, “ Soil to Soul,” hosted by the Soil Health Academy (SHA), Sept. 19–21 at the Kinloch Farm in The Plains, Virginia.The event will bring together farmers, ranchers, health professionals, food professionals, and thought leaders to explore the critical connection between soil health, nutrition and human well-being. Kate Kavanaugh , a farmer, nutritionist, butcher, and host of the acclaimed Mind Body Soil podcast, will provide insights into her regenerative journey and share stories of inspiration and hope as she headlines the event. Kavanaugh will be joined by a dynamic team of regenerative agriculture practitioners, educators and health experts to provide hands-on experiences and facilitate deep conversations about how the health of our soil influences the health of our food, our bodies, and our communities.“’Soil to Soul’ is unlike any event we’ve hosted before,” said Kim Barmann, rancher and SHA president. “This gathering is designed to connect the dots across disciplines and help participants understand that improving soil health and ecosystem function through regenerative farming doesn’t just result in healthier farms, it also leads to healthier communities and a more hopeful future.”According to Barmann, attendees can expect a rich blend of field-based learning and engaging presentations covering topics such as the microbiome-soil connection, nutrient density and flavor, the intersection of regenerative farming and healthcare, and actionable ways to advocate for regenerative food systems within their own professions, as well as network with like-minded professionals about this topic across occupational boundaries.“A growing number of professionals in the healthcare, nutrition and food service sectors are deeply concerned about the long-term impacts of industrialized food systems,” Barmann said. “This event is about equipping them with the understanding and context needed to champion regenerative agriculture from their respective platforms, whether that’s a clinic, a kitchen, or a classroom.”SHA, a national nonprofit organization known for its leading-edge regenerative agriculture schools for farmers and ranchers, has recently expanded its mission to reach beyond the farm gate.“SHA’s recent realignment is focused on expanding our reach to those who influence markets, mindsets and menus,” Barmann said. “Soil to Soul is evidence of that expansion, and it reflects our belief that real change requires collaboration across food, health and ecological systems.”The event will take place at Kinloch Farm, a working regenerative farm, to provide participants with an immersive experience in the principles of soil health and regenerative practices. Meals will feature nutrient-dense, regeneratively grown food prepared by regional chefs committed to healing through food.The two-and-a-half-day event is open to farmers, ranchers, chefs, doctors, nutritionists, dietitians, educators, and anyone passionate about rebuilding the health of people and the planet from the ground up. For more information or to register, visit www.soilhealthacademy.org/schools/the-plains-va-health

