'Soil to Soul' Workshop Connects Soil Health, Wellness, and Culinary Innovation

The “Soil to Soul” education event Sept. 19-21 in The Plains, VA, will combine science- and field-based experiences with practical cooking demonstrations to help attendees better understand the soil health-human health connection. Soil Health Academy logo

Farmers, health experts, and chefs will discover how regenerative soil practices nourish people, plates, and the planet.

Food is fuel, it's medicine, and it's also connection. It nourishes the body in ways we’re just beginning to fully understand.” — Kate Kavanaugh

THE PLAINS, VA, UNITED STATES, August 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Healthy soil is the starting point for better food and wellness. That simple fact is the premise of “ Soil to Soul ,” a groundbreaking educational event hosted by the non-profit Soil Health Academy, Sept. 19–21 in The Plains, Virginia.Designed for healthcare professionals, chefs, nutritionists, wellness practitioners, food entrepreneurs, and farmers alike, the immersive two-and-a-half-day experience explores the vital link between regenerative agriculture, nutrient density, and human health.“As more chefs, dietitians, and physicians recognize the limits of conventional food and medicine systems, many are looking for solutions that restore health through healthy food,” said Kim Barmann, President of the Soil Health Academy. “An increasing body of research points to the soil beneath our feet as the key to growing more nutrient-dense, flavorful food.”From the culinary world to the wellness clinic, Barmann said interest in food-as-medicine is on the rise, but few professionals fully understand that the origin of nutrition begins with microbial life, plant root systems, and regenerative land management.“The ‘Soil to Soul’ experience bridges that gap, combining soil science with sensory experience, practical cooking demonstrations, and field-based learning,” Barmann said. “Whether you're crafting menus, designing wellness protocols, or supporting patients with chronic conditions, this event offers a rare opportunity to rethink your approach from the ground up.”“Matter is always cycling through life because when we eat, we are eating the soil, the grass, and the animals that grazed on it—so the health of the soil is paramount, ” said Kate Kavanaugh , butcher, regenerative rancher, nutritionist and podcast host who will guide participants through the deep connections between land and health during the event. “Food is fuel, it's medicine, and it's also connection. It nourishes the body in ways we’re just beginning to fully understand.”In addition to Kavanaugh, a diverse faculty of regenerative producers and food experts will lead hands-on, in-field activities and demonstrations at Kinloch Farm , a working regenerative operation dedicated to nutrient-rich food production and ecosystem restoration. These interactive sessions will give participants a clear, practical understanding of how soil health–building practices drive positive environmental, nutritional, and human health outcomes."Improving our soil is a chance to improve our communities both below ground and above,” Kavanaugh said. “Regeneration is about creating health, connectivity, and more life at every level. And this means more health, more biodiversity, and more flavor in the food we eat."“Soil to Soul” at the Kinloch Farm is part of Soil Health Academy’s mission to educate and empower the next generation of regenerative leaders through immersive, farmer-led experiences. Registration is limited to ensure a high-quality, hands-on experience. For more information or to reserve your spot, visit: www.soilhealthacademy.org

Soil Health Academy school overview video (90 seconds).

