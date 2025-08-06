MetaComp Partners with USDT0 to Advance Cross-Chain Stablecoin Infrastructure for Real-World Payments & Asset Management

USDT0 and MetaComp Tether (USDT) Tether Gold Logo CAMP StableX Mr Eddie Hui, Co-President and COO of MetaComp

The partnership aims to deliver scalable, interoperable stablecoin infrastructure for real-world payments and digital assets.

Our partnership with USDT0 reinforces MetaComp’s mission to build compliant, programmable financial infrastructure that uses blockchain for instant cross-border payments in the real world.” — Eddie Hui, Co-President and Chief Operating Officer of MetaComp

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, August 6, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MetaComp, a regulated cross-border FX and digital asset infrastructure provider licensed by the Monetary Authority of Singapore, announces a strategic partnership with USDT0, the unified liquidity network for the world’s most widely used stablecoin Tether (USDT), and XAUt0, the omnichain evolution of Tether Gold, built to bring the largest gold-backed digital token to the world's leading blockchains, creating programmable, cross-chain stablecoin infrastructure for global payment corridors and institutional finance.

Through this collaboration, MetaComp and its parent company will integrate USDT0, and XAUt0, a gold-backed stablecoin representing ownership of physical gold, into its regulated financial infrastructure. This integration supports real-time, cross-chain, and cross-border settlements, unlocking new efficiencies across payment corridors in Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, Central and Eastern Europe, and South America.

Built on LayerZero, USDT0 will serve as a core settlement asset for cross-border payments. Its integration into MetaComp’s platforms is designed to enhance blockchain interoperability, lower settlement costs, and deliver faster, more seamless transactions for businesses operating in multi-jurisdictional markets. XAUt0 brings the scarcity and inflation-hedging strength of physical gold into a modern, multi-chain environment, and is engineered to serve as a programmable, anti-inflation asset. The partnership will enable users to convert between USDT0 and XAUt0 in real time across supported chains, empowering payment providers and asset managers to preserve value while maintaining transactional flexibility.

To ensure regulatory-grade compliance, MetaComp and USDT0 will work together to establish a robust on-chain AML/CFT framework. This will include the integration of wallet screening tools, cross-chain tracing capabilities, and real-time monitoring services powered by third-party databases and MetaComp’s proprietary Know-Your-Transaction (KYT) infrastructure.

As part of the rollout, USDT0 and XAUt0 will be listed on MetaComp’s Client Asset Management Platform (CAMP), providing institutional and enterprise users with seamless access and trading capabilities. In addition, both stablecoins will be incorporated into StableX, MetaComp’s programmable FX infrastructure, to support high-frequency transactions across multiple currencies and chains.

“Our partnership with USDT0 reinforces MetaComp’s mission to deliver compliant, programmable financial infrastructure that leverages on blockchain to deliver instant cross-border settlements for real-world payments”, said Eddie Hui, Co-President and Chief Operating Officer of MetaComp. “By supporting USDT0 and XAUt0, we are enabling faster, more resilient, and globally interoperable payment flows that meet the needs of real-world users.”

“At USDT0, we are committed to building stablecoin solutions that go beyond digital speculation. Solutions that serve real economic needs,” said Lorenzo R, Co-founder of USDT0 and Everdawn Labs “Partnering with MetaComp allows us to bring USDT0 and XAUt0 into a regulated, interoperable environment where they can support real-time, inflation-resilient finance across borders and blockchains. MetaComp’s programmable FX and compliance-by-design architecture make them the ideal partner to support cross-chain stablecoin adoption at scale. This is a meaningful step toward a more inclusive and efficient global payment system.”

This collaboration marks a significant step toward a new era of stablecoin-powered financial infrastructure - one that combines real-time settlement, on-chain compliance, and cross-chain asset management within a unified, regulated ecosystem.

About USDT0

USDT0, the unified liquidity network for USDT, simplifies cross-chain movement without fragmented pools or complex bridges. As the unified gateway for USDT interoperability and expansion, USDT0 simplifies cross-chain liquidity, enhances accessibility, and unlocks new use cases for Tether holders, businesses, and DeFi platforms. With a focus on efficiency and scalability, USDT0 is redefining how USDT operates across networks. For more information, visit USDT0.to or follow us on Twitter @USDT0.

About Everdawn Labs

Everdawn Labs is a premier software development consultancy, specializing in crafting bespoke software solutions that drive innovation, efficiency, and growth in the digital asset ecosystem. Everdawn Labs manages and operates USDT0, the unified liquidity network for USDT, XAUt0, the omnichain deployment of Tether Gold (XAUt), and Alloy by Tether, a USD-denominated Tethered Asset backed by gold. For more information, visit everdawn.to/.

…

About MetaComp

MetaComp is a leading licensed cross-border FX and digital assets infrastructure provider headquartered in Singapore and licensed by the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) under the Payment Services Act 2019. Operating on a P2B2C (platform-to-business/partners-to-clients) model, MetaComp empowers institutions, payment service providers, fintechs, and global enterprises to navigate the evolving cross-border payments and the digital asset economy with confidence.

With a strong emphasis on compliance, security, and institutional-grade infrastructure, MetaComp delivers an end-to-end suite of digital finance solutions — including OTC and exchange trading, fiat payment rails, regulated digital asset custody, and prime brokerage services. MetaComp is a subsidiary of Alpha Ladder Finance Pte. Ltd., a MAS-licensed Capital Markets Services (CMS) licensee and Recognised Market Operator (RMO).

Through its proprietary Client Asset Management Platform (CAMP), MetaComp provides a secure, integrated environment that bridges traditional finance with digital assets.

MetaComp’s latest innovation, StableX, is a next-generation cross-border FX and liquidity routing infrastructure designed to simplify and accelerate global fund flows. Powered by stablecoins and USD, StableX intelligently optimises multi-currency conversions and settlements, enabling faster, more cost-effective, and highly competitive cross-border transactions. As the FX layer within CAMP, StableX combines the programmability of digital assets with the reliability of regulated infrastructure, delivering a scalable, compliant and seamless ecosystem for the future of global finance.

To learn more about MetaComp and its regulated infrastructure and solutions, visit www.mce.sg or follow us on Twitter @MetaCompHQ



