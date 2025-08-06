Cedar Rapids Launches Inaugural Marathon Weekend in 2026

With a full marathon, half marathon, team relay, 10K, 5K and Kids Run.

A Race for All. Built by Community.

Whether you're tackling your first 5K or training for a personal best in the marathon, there’s a place for you at this start line.” — Laura Jass

CEDAR RAPIDS, IA, UNITED STATES, August 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- A new signature event is making its debut in 2026: the Cedar Rapids Marathon Weekend, a city-wide celebration of movement and community will hit the streets of Cedar Rapids on Sunday, June 7, 2026. The inaugural event will feature a full marathon that will serve as a Boston-qualifier, half marathon, marathon team relay, 10K, 5K, and a free kids run—a weekend designed to include runners and walkers of all abilities.Produced by Endurance Sports Marketing Corporation, the team behind the IMT Des Moines Marathon, Cedar Rapids Marathon Weekend aims to highlight the spirit of Eastern Iowa through a welcoming, inclusive race experience.An official announcement event will take place on Wednesday, August 6 at 10:30AM at Kingston Yard in Cedar Rapids. This event is open to supporters, community members, runners, and the media and media the opportunity for interviews and community members a first look at the 2026 Cedar Rapids Marathon Weekend. In case of inclement weather, the announcement will move to Big Grove Brewery, which will host lunch specials celebrating the announcement immediately following the event.“This isn’t just a race—it’s a movement,” said Laura Jass, Director of Events at Endurance Sports Marketing Corporation. “Cedar Rapids Marathon Weekend is a race for all and already early on the city of Cedar Rapids has proven that an event built by community makes for a special experience. Whether you're tackling your first 5K or training for a personal best in the marathon, there’s a place for you at this start line.”The event is being created in partnership with Cedar Rapids Tourism and the City of Cedar Rapids, with routes that are expected to showcase the city’s downtown, trails, riverfront, and surrounding neighborhoods.“We’re thrilled to help bring Cedar Rapids Marathon Weekend to life,” said Jay Fanta, Director of Sports Tourism at Cedar Rapids Tourism. “This is more than a race—it’s an opportunity to bring our community together, celebrate wellness, and show off everything Cedar Rapids has to offer. This event will bring thousands of visitors from multiple states to the Cedar Rapids area and provide unique post-race activities in the heart of downtown.”Registration for the 2026 Cedar Rapids Marathon Weekend launches today and the best prices are for those who register early. Additional details, including course maps, charity partners, volunteer opportunities and other details can be found at cedarrapidsmarathon.com.For updates and more information, visit www.CedarRapidsMarathon.com , follow @CedarRapidsMarathon on social media or reach out to info@cedarrapidsmarathon.com.

