IMT Des Moines Marathon Sees Early Registration Surge in the Midst of Running Boom

The start line of the IMT Des Moines Marathon in 2024. Registration numbers are surging amongst the running boom in 2025. Athletes navigate the streets of Downtown Des Moines in their journey of the IMT Des Moines Marathon finish line.

With larger market marathons seeing record numbers apply for their lottery systems, the IMT Des Moines Marathon is welcoming runners and registrations are high.

We’ve also created a faster, flatter course that is more appealing to most runners – especially those looking to PR and qualify for Boston.” — Jake Jass

DES MOINES, IA, UNITED STATES, March 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- While the news has reported unprecedented interest and long lottery lists for large running events like the marathons in New York and Chicago, the running boom is also hitting mid-size marathons like the IMT Des Moines Marathon Event participation numbers took a dive during the COVID pandemic, but race organizers are seeing a rebounding running industry. Race registration numbers are proving that there is a surge in endurance race interest. According to Run Signup, the endurance industry grew an average of 8.2 percent in 2024.Last year’s IMT Des Moines Marathon hosted 2,000 participants, which was the second largest full marathon field in its history. Current registration for the 2025 event is trending up 40 percent from last year, and organizers anticipate having the largest full marathon field in the 24-year history of the event.Iowans comprised just 73 percent of last year’s field, proving that more people from outside Iowa are choosing to run the IMT Des Moines Marathon. The event used to be almost entirely filled by Iowans and a few others trying to knock off the state of Iowa in their search for a marathon in all 50 states. But it has now become a destination for runners who are searching for a fall marathon in a city that’s more affordable, accessible and welcoming than other larger-market races in the fall.The IMT Des Moines Marathon has also become a destination for those who do not get into races that are having record-breaking lottery numbers.“I think the increase in marathon registrants is due to a number of things,” said race director Jake Jass.“The past few years we’ve showcased to the running community that we can provide a big-deal marathon without the cost of racing and traveling to the larger market races that take place the same time of year.”“We’ve also created a faster, flatter course that is more appealing to most runners – especially those looking to PR and qualify for Boston,” Jass said. “Iowans have always known that we have a top-notch event that highlights a city we’re all proud of, but now people around the Midwest and the country are figuring it out and joining us at the start line of the IMT Des Moines Marathon.”In 2024, race organizers changed the course to remove many of the hills to create a race that is more appealing for those looking to qualify for the Boston Marathon or searching for a flat, fast course.The direct economic impact to the community from the 2024 IMT Des Moines Marathon was $867,057, according to Catch Des Moines.The IMT Des Moines Marathon began in 2002 and hosts a full marathon, half marathon , team relay, 5K and free kids run in Des Moines, Iowa. This year’s event will be held on Sunday, Oct. 19, and will start and finish in the heart of Downtown Des Moines with a course that winds through Drake University, historic East Village in West Des Moines, Gray’s Lake and Water Works Park.More information can be found at desmoinesmarathon.comCONTACT INFOLaura Jass319-795-3225ljass@esmcevents.com

