Garage Force Introduces CycloSpartic Coating Technology with Transferrable Lifetime Warranty

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Garage Force, an industry leader in concrete coating solutions, announced the availability of its CycloSpartic coating technology for residential, commercial, and industrial applications. The company's proprietary coating system comes with a Transferrable Lifetime Warranty, distinguishing it from traditional epoxy coating options in the market.

The CycloSpartic coating represents a molecular advancement in concrete coating technology, offering an alternative to conventional epoxy coatings. Unlike standard epoxy products, the CycloSpartic formulation provides enhanced durability and longevity, backed by the company's transferrable warranty that remains valid even when property ownership changes.

CycloSpartic coating is proprietary to Garage Force. The coating system is designed for multiple applications, including residential garages, commercial facilities, and industrial floors, providing a versatile solution for various concrete surface needs.

The Transferrable Lifetime Warranty offered by Garage Force allows property owners to transfer the warranty coverage to new owners, adding potential value to properties with CycloSpartic-coated concrete surfaces. This warranty structure addresses a common limitation in the coating industry where warranties typically expire with ownership changes.

The CycloSpartic coating technology differs from traditional epoxy coatings in its molecular composition, offering improved performance characteristics for long-term concrete protection. The coating is suitable for high-traffic areas and environments requiring durable surface protection.

About Garage Force

Garage Force provides concrete coating solutions for residential, commercial, and industrial use cases. CycloSpartic coating is the most advanced concrete coating is 20x times stronger than epoxy and 4x times stronger than polyspartic. CycloSpartic coating is exclusively available via Garage Force and this helps them provide Transferrable Lifetime Warranty to the customers. Garage Force specializes in providing advanced coating solutions as an alternative to traditional epoxy coating providers.

For more information about Garage Force and its concrete coating solutions, visit www.garageforce.com.



