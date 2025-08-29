Go Gigly Introduces AI-Powered Platform to Address Healthcare Staffing Shortages and Rising Labor Costs

Go Gigly - AI-powered staffing solution

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, August 29, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Go Gigly, Inc. today announced the launch of its AI-enabled mobile application and web-based dashboard platform designed to help healthcare facilities manage staffing shortages while reducing dependency on expensive travel and agency staff. The platform connects hospitals with their existing credentialed employees to fill open shifts quickly and efficiently.

The healthcare industry faces significant challenges including staffing shortages, employee burnout, high attrition rates, and escalating labor costs. Go Gigly's platform addresses these issues by maximizing the utilization of current hospital staff through an incentive-based shift management system.

The AI-powered staffing solution consists of two main components: a mobile application available for Android and iOS devices, and web-based dashboards for hospital administrators and frontline supervisors. The platform operates independently of hospital networks without accessing protected health information (PHI), requiring only basic employee information including first and last names, email addresses, and eligible departments.

Key features of the platform include:

- Real-time analytics displaying shift fill rates, top-performing departments, and average incentives

- Automated shift notifications sent only to credentialed employees in relevant specializations

- AI-driven incentive calculations designed to encourage shift acceptance and prompt response times

- Streamlined shift posting process that takes under five seconds to complete

The web dashboard's Shift Schedules tab provides comprehensive visibility into all shift statuses, including open, accepted, completed, canceled, and expired shifts. The system ensures appropriate staff matching by sending notifications only to qualified personnel – for example, labor and delivery nurses receive notifications exclusively for L&D shifts, not ICU positions.

Go Gigly's artificial intelligence analyzes multiple factors including time, date, specialization, and location to calculate optimal incentives that drive two key behaviors: shift acceptance and quick action. This approach allows healthcare teams to maintain focus on patient care while ensuring adequate staffing levels.

About Go Gigly, Inc.

Go Gigly aims to revolutionize traditional approaches to healthcare staffing shortages and labor costs through its cutting-edge mobile and web platform. The company's mission is to bring balance back to the healthcare ecosystem by rewarding loyal, employed hospital staff while helping healthcare executives manage costs and improve employee engagement. Go Gigly empowers balanced work environments by maximizing the potential of current employees.

