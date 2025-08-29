Dallas-Based Call Center Provider Expands Global Footprint to Meet Rising Demand for Offshore Customer Service Solutions

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, August 29, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As U.S. and U.K. companies face rising labor costs and growing customer expectations, Dallas-based Resolv.Global is expanding its international operations to meet demand for cost-effective, scalable customer service.

The company, which specializes in Call Center as a Solution (CSaaS), now operates across South Africa, Colombia, Kenya, Egypt, and the Philippines, enabling true 24/7 coverage, multilingual support, and flexible nearshore and offshore options.

“The reality is that the cost of not offshoring is becoming too high for many businesses,” said Dr. Louis Siebrits, Co-Founder of Resolv.Global. “Companies that rely only on domestic labor face higher expenses, limited scalability, and reduced customer service capacity. Offshore solutions give them the flexibility and efficiency they need to compete.”

Resolv.Global’s multi-continental footprint delivers:

-Cost savings and scalability to flex capacity during seasonal peaks and product launches.

-Business continuity through disaster recovery planning (DRP) across multiple regions.

-Data-driven optimization, allowing clients to test and refine engagement strategies across markets.

Industry analysts warn that organizations that fail to leverage offshore and nearshore support risk eroding margins, lower customer satisfaction, and reduced competitiveness.

With demand for flexible, global service models accelerating, Resolv.Global is positioning itself as a trusted partner for companies seeking both offshore cost advantages and the reliability of multi-site redundancy in an increasingly global marketplace.

About Resolv.Global

Resolv.Global is a Dallas-based provider of Call Center as a Solution (CSaaS) services, delivering customer support, revenue management, and back-office solutions through global operations in South Africa, Colombia, Kenya, Egypt, and the Philippines.

