Beijing IP Court Denies Innoscience’s Appeal, Reaffirms Validity of EPC’s GaN Patent in China
We welcome the Beijing IP Court’s decision as confirmation of the strength of our intellectual property.”EL SEGUNDO, CA, UNITED STATES, August 6, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Efficient Power Conversion Corporation (EPC) today announced that the Beijing IP Court has denied the appeal filed by Innoscience (Suzhou) Technology Co., Ltd. (Innoscience), thereby reaffirming the validity of EPC’s Chinese Patent No. ZL201080015425.X, titled “Compensated gate MISFET and method for fabricating the same” (the Compensated Gate Patent). This latest decision by the Beijing IP Court further strengthens EPC’s valuable intellectual property portfolio and reinforces its position as a pioneer in enhancement-mode GaN semiconductor devices.
— Alex Lidow, CEO and Co-founder of EPC
Two of EPC’s patents covering enhancement-mode GaN field effect transistors (FETs) and their fabrication had been challenged by Innoscience (Suzhou) in China. The China National Intellectual Property Administration (CNIPA) had previously validated both patents in April and May 2024, but Innoscience requested reconsideration of the decision concerning the Compensated Gate Patent in (case number: (2024）京73 行初15061 号 ((2004) Jing73XingChu NO.15061)).
“EPC’s innovations in GaN power devices reflect nearly 20 years of research and development,” said Alex Lidow, CEO and Co-founder of EPC. “We welcome the Beijing IP Court’s decision as confirmation of the strength of our intellectual property.”
Notably, EPC continues to benefit from a decision by the U.S. International Trade Commission, which ruled that Innoscience infringed EPC’s intellectual property. That ruling, which remains in full force and effect, led to an exclusion order barring the importation of infringing Innoscience products into the United States.
EPC’s GaN power transistors are designed to offer high efficiency, fast switching speeds, and compact form factors compared to traditional silicon-based devices. The validated patents relate to key aspects of the structure and operation of enhancement-mode GaN FETs, which are used in a range of applications including AI servers, e-mobility, robotics, fast charging, and autonomous systems.
