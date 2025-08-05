Gallivant Mawa Ice Cream Now Chilling in Market Street Stores Across Texas and New Mexico

Gallivant available at Market Street

Bold global flavors. Clean ingredients. Creamy indulgence reimagined.

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- There’s a new reason to linger in the freezer aisle. Gallivant Mawa Ice Cream, the culturally inspired frozen dessert that’s redefining indulgence, is now available in 20 Market Street locations across Texas and New Mexico.

Gallivant is no ordinary ice cream. Crafted with Mawa, a slow-cooked Indian milk solid, every pint delivers a rich, velvety texture and caramelized depth you can taste. Even better? It’s made with clean-label ingredients, fewer calories, and less sugar than traditional ice cream.

From Indian Mango and Persian Pistachio to Guatemalan Cardamom and Thai Coconut, Gallivant’s globally inspired flavors take you on a culinary journey with every bite rooted in tradition and elevated by food science.

“This is more than a new freezer placement, it’s a full-circle moment,” says founder Snehee Chaplot, a food scientist and first-generation entrepreneur. “I created Gallivant to bring global heritage and innovation together in a pint. Being on shelves at Market Street means our story and our flavors are reaching the homes and hearts of even more families.”

As part of The United Family®, which includes United Supermarkets, Market Street’s support of local and diverse brands makes this a major milestone for Gallivant – opening doors to a respected retail network known for community, curation, and culinary quality.

Already a fan favorite at retailers like Walmart, H-E-B, Kroger, Whole Foods, and Central Market, Gallivant’s expansion into Market Street marks another milestone in the brand’s growth and a proud Texas moment for a local brand with global soul.

To find your nearest Market Street location stocking Gallivant, visit www.gallivanticecreams.com.

About Gallivant Mawa Ice Cream

Founded by Snehee Chaplot, a food scientist and first-generation entrepreneur, Gallivant was created to blend tradition with innovation using slow-cooked Mawa to craft a frozen dessert unlike anything on shelf. Gallivant reimagines nostalgic South Asian flavors with clean ingredients, global inspiration, and modern nutrition. Proudly made in Texas, Gallivant is a celebration of culture, flavor, and food science, one scoop at a time.

About United Supermarkets & Market Street

United Supermarkets, operating as The United Family®, is a Texas-based grocery company tracing its roots back to 1916. With more than 99 stores across Texas and New Mexico, including banners like Market Street, United Supermarkets is known for its exceptional guest service, quality offerings, and community-first values. Market Street provides a curated shopping experience centered on fresh foods, gourmet products, and ready-to-eat meals. Market Street is fully integrated under The United Family®, part of the Albertsons Companies portfolio since 2013.

