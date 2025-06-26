Gallivant Ice Cream Scoops Up Shelves at Walmart

The globally inspired, mawa ice cream launches in 98 Walmart locations

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, June 26, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Gallivant Mawa Ice Cream, a premium line of globally inspired frozen desserts rooted in Indian tradition, is thrilled to announce its launch in 98 Walmart locations across Houston, San Antonio, and South Texas. The brand’s arrival at one of the nation’s largest retailers marks a significant leap in its mission to bring bold global flavors and clean, culturally rooted indulgence to more freezers—and more families—across the Lone Star State.

Founded by Snehee Chaplot, a food scientist, Gallivant is the first Indian-style mawa ice cream brand available in major North American grocery chains. The brand stands out not only for its slow-cooked, caramelized texture using traditional Indian mawa (milk solids), but also for its rich global flavor lineup—featuring ingredients like saffron from Spain, cardamom from Guatemala, and pistachios from Persia.

This expansion was made possible after Gallivant was awarded the coveted Golden Ticket at Walmart’s Open Call—a competitive national event spotlighting innovative, American-made products. Out of thousands of applicants, Gallivant rose to the top, impressing Walmart buyers with its culinary innovation, clean-label ingredients, and cultural storytelling.

“This Walmart launch is a game-changer,” said Snehee Chaplot, Founder and CEO of Gallivant. “It proves that there's a strong demand for more culturally authentic and globally inspired foods. Our success shows that you can stay true to your heritage and still have a seat at the biggest tables in retail.”

With the support of Walmart, Gallivant continues to champion diverse representation in the food aisle while driving economic growth locally. The brand is proudly based in Houston and sources its premium dairy from Texas farms. Gallivant has already seen sales velocity that rivals major ice cream players in other retailers, and this Walmart partnership is projected to significantly scale the brand’s reach across Texas and beyond.

About Gallivant Mawa Ice Cream

Gallivant Mawa Ice Cream is the first Indian-style mawa-based ice cream brand in major U.S. retail. Founded by food scientist Snehee Chaplot, Gallivant blends ancient Ayurvedic wisdom with bold global ingredients, resulting in a line of premium frozen desserts that are egg-free, peanut-free, and vegetarian-friendly. Crafted in Texas with locally sourced dairy, Gallivant is proud to deliver rich flavor, clean ingredients, and cultural storytelling in every scoop.

About Walmart Open Call

Walmart’s Open Call is an annual event that gives entrepreneurs and small businesses the chance to pitch their U.S.-manufactured products to Walmart buyers. Winning a "Golden Ticket" grants companies shelf space in Walmart stores and access to one of the largest retail platforms in the world.

