Battaglia, Ross, Dicus & McQuaid, P.A. Named Tampa Bay Times “Best of the Best” for the 7th Year in a Row

ST PETERSBURG, FL, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- At Battaglia, Ross, Dicus & McQuaid, P.A., we are proud to announce that we have been recognized once again as Tampa Bay's premier law firm by winning the prestigious Tampa Bay Times "Best of the Best" People's Choice Award for the 7th consecutive year in 2025.The Tampa Bay Times “Best of the Best” People's Choice AwardThe "Best of the Best" is determined through a rigorous community voting process. Local residents cast their nominations and votes for businesses that demonstrate exceptional service in the Tampa Bay area.Being granted this honor for seven straight years highlights our firm's consistent delivery of outstanding legal services. The award reinforces our position as a trusted legal partner for Tampa Bay residents seeking expert representation across multiple practice areas.Legal Practice Areas Recognized by the AwardBattaglia, Ross, Dicus & McQuaid, P.A. received top honors across six categories thanks to your votes:• Best Law Firm: Leading the Tampa Bay legal community, as a full-service law firm equipped to handle diverse legal challenges.• Best Title Company: Excellence in real estate transactions with trusted title services, seamless closings, and meticulous attention to detail.• Best in Business Law: Experts in commercial litigation and all legal matters related to business management.• Best in Defense Law: Skilled criminal defense from DUI charges to arrest warrants, drug offenses, and white-collar crimes; we offer representation from minor charges to high-stakes cases.• Best in Personal Injury Law: Dedicated advocacy for accident victims, including car accidents commercial trucking collisions , and wrongful death, among other types of incidents.• Best in Estate Law: Comprehensive estate planning solutions, probate services, and trust administration tailored to protect your legacy and ensure peace of mind.Client-Centered Approach Backed by a Proven Track Record of SuccessOur firm stands out through our personalized approach to legal representation. Each client receives direct attorney access and customized legal strategies tailored to their unique circumstances. We maintain consistent communication, ensuring clients stay informed throughout their legal proceedings.This client-first philosophy is reinforced by our strong reputation for exceptional courtroom advocacy and a history of successful outcomes. We skillfully manage our cases with the experience, dedication, and strategic insight needed to consistently deliver results that exceed expectations.Our Commitment to Community EngagementBeyond our exceptional legal services, our firm maintains deep roots in Florida. Our attorneys serve on various local boards and committees, contributing their expertise to shape policies benefiting local residents.We consistently aim to benefit local community initiatives by fundraising, raising awareness, and offering boots-on-the-ground support when needed. For example, last year, after Hurricane Milton and Hurricane Helene ravaged the Tampa Bay area, we jumped into action to organize a hurricane relief drive to those affected by the storms.Our firm’s commitment to public service and civic involvement is a tradition that traces back to its founding. As a result, each of our firm’s distinguished attorneys brings a strong sense of responsibility to their communities.Further Awards and Industry AccoladesOur firm’s excellence goes well beyond local recognition, with 450+ awards earned both statewide in Florida and across the nation. We are a U.S. News & World Report Tier 1 law firm, placing it among the nation's most prestigious legal practices.Our attorneys continue to earn distinguished honors, such as:• 7 attorneys named to Florida Super Lawyers 2025• 12 attorneys recognized in The Best Lawyers in America• Selected for Florida Trend Legal Elite 2024-2025• Named to Lawyers of Distinction 2024These accolades reflect our firm's sustained commitment to legal excellence. The recognition from national organizations validates the trust Tampa Bay residents place in us through their "Best of the Best" votes.The combination of national prestige and local trust positions us as a leading legal authority, ready to serve our clients.Get in Touch TodayWhether you're in Pinellas County, Hillsborough County, or anywhere else within the Tampa Bay area we are here to provide the trusted legal representation our firm is known for.Call or text us at (727) 381-2300, (813) 639-8111 or visit www.stpetelawgroup.com to learn more.Thank you for placing your trust in us!Battaglia, Ross, Dicus & McQuaid, P.A.St Petersburg Office5858 Central AvenueSt. Petersburg, FL 33707(727) 381-2300Battaglia, Ross, Dicus & McQuaid, P.A.Downtown Office136 4th St N #2233St. Petersburg, FL 33701(727) 381-2300Battaglia, Ross, Dicus & McQuaid, P.A.Lakewood Ranch Office8130 Lakewood Main St Suite 103, #346Lakewood Ranch, FL 34202(813) 639-8111Battaglia, Ross, Dicus & McQuaid, P.A.Riverview Office12953 US-301, #102Riverview, FL 33578(813) 639-8111Battaglia, Ross, Dicus & McQuaid, P.A.Wesley Chapel Office6013 Wesley Grove Blvd.Building 2 Suite 208 Office 24AWesley Chapel, FL 33544(813) 639-8111

