Alexander T. Lewis Inducted into Multi-Million Dollar Advocates Forum Alexander T. Lewis

We are proud to announce that our attorney, Alexander T. Lewis, has been inducted into the Multi-Million Dollar Advocates Forum.

Every Client Is Our Most Important Client” — Sean McQuaid

ST PETERSBURG, FL, UNITED STATES, June 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- A Prestigious Recognition for Exceptional ResultsWe are proud to announce that our attorney, Alexander T. Lewis, has been inducted into the Multi-Million Dollar Advocates Forum. This is one of the most prestigious legal organizations in the United States. This elite distinction is reserved for trial attorneys who have secured multi-million dollar verdicts or settlements on behalf of their clients. Fewer than 1% of attorneys nationwide qualify for membership. Therefore, Alex’s inclusion reflects not only his legal skill but his relentless dedication to justice and client advocacy.About the Multi-Million Dollar Advocates ForumFounded in 1993, the Multi-Million Dollar Advocates Forum recognizes excellence in high-stakes litigation. Attorneys must demonstrate real, documented success in achieving multi-million dollar outcomes for their clients. Members of the Forum are among the most accomplished trial lawyers in the country. They gain access to a national network of top-tier legal professionals for referrals and collaboration.Alex’s Record of SuccessAlex’s invitation to join this exclusive group is based on a history of impressive outcomes for injured clients across Florida. Since earning his Juris Doctor from Stetson University College of Law in 2014, Alex has built a reputation for securing substantial recoveries in cases involving car accidents personal injury , wrongful death, and commercial vehicle accidents . His sharp litigation strategies and tireless advocacy have resulted in multiple high-value settlements and verdicts, firmly establishing him as one of the most effective attorneys in the region.Community Involvement and LeadershipIn addition to his courtroom success, Alex is highly active in the legal and local communities. He previously served as President of the St. Petersburg Bar Association Young Lawyers Section, contributing to the development of rising legal professionals.Why This Recognition MattersAt our firm, we pride ourselves on delivering results that change lives. Alex’s recognition is more than just a title—it’s a reflection of our continued commitment to excellence, integrity, and client-centered representation. His membership in the Forum signals to clients, colleagues, and the courts that they are working with one of the top-performing personal injury attorneys in the nation.About Florida Personal Injury Attorneys McQuaid & DouglasFlorida Personal Injury Attorneys McQuaid & Douglas is part of Battaglia, Ross, Dicus & McQuaid, P.A., one of the oldest and most respected law firms in Florida. With offices serving St. Petersburg and beyond, the firm combines extensive legal experience with a personalized approach to meet the unique needs of every client."Every Client Is Our Most Important Client"If you’ve been injured and need representation, contact Florida Personal Injury Attorneys McQuaid & Douglas today. With a proven track record of success and recognition from organizations like Multi-Million Dollar Advocates Forum, Alex Lewis is a valuable member of a team that is ready to fight for the compensation you deserve. For more information about Florida Personal Injury Attorneys McQuaid and Douglas, you can visit their website www.727injury.com or contact the firm at 727-381-2300 or 813-639-8111.St Petersburg Personal Injury Attorneys McQuaid & Douglas5858 Central Ave, suite aSt. Petersburg, FL 33707(727) 381-2300St Petersburg Personal Injury Attorneys McQuaid & Douglas - Downtown Office136 4th St N #2233-ASt. Petersburg, FL 33701(727) 381-2300Riverview Personal Injury Attorneys McQuaid & Douglas12953 US-301 #102aRiverview Florida, 33578(813) 639-8111Tampa Personal Injury Lawyers400 N Ashley DrTampa, FL 33602(813) 639-8111Lakewood Ranch Personal Injury Attorneys McQuaid & Douglas8130 Lakewood Main St Suite 103, #346Lakewood Ranch, FL 34202(Main Street At Lakewood Ranch)(813) 639-8111Wesley Chapel Personal Injury Attorneys McQuaid & Douglas6013 Wesley Grove BlvdBuilding 2 suite 208 office 24bWesley Chapel, FL 33544(813) 639-8111

Battaglia, Ross, Dicus & McQuaid, P.A. | St Petersburg's Oldest Full Service Law Firm

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.