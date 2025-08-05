10-Acre Equestrian Estate with Panoramic Mountain Views in Picturesque Aspen to Sell via Concierge Auctions

Ten-Acre Ranch Estate Just 12 Minutes from Downtown Aspen Eight Bedrooms, Ten Baths in 9,273 Square Feet of Luxury Panoramic Elk Mountain Range Views Across 200 Common Acres Eight-Stall Barn with Riding Arena and Fenced Pastures Wildflower Meadows, Ponds, and Unspoiled Fields

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Moonshot Ranch, a once-in-a-lifetime equestrian estate located minutes from downtown Aspen boasting panoramic views of the majestic Elk Mountain Range—will sell at auction via Concierge Auctions. Listed in cooperation with leading agent Steven Shane of Compass, the impeccably maintained, 10-acre private retreat, framed by wildflower meadows and tranquil ponds, offers the pinnacle of Rocky Mountain living. Bidding is scheduled to open 10 September and will culminate live overseas on 18 September as part of Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions’ annual Hong Kong Global Sale.

“Moonshot Ranch is one of the most pristine equestrian properties we’ve had the privilege to bring to market in Aspen, one of the most desirable areas in the United States,” said Chad Roffers, CEO and Co-Founder of Concierge Auctions. “Its unbeatable proximity to the center of Aspen, striking mountain view, and unmatched equestrian infrastructure make it an extraordinary opportunity for buyers on a global scale who value privacy, scale, and access to world-class recreation. We look forward to bringing it to auction and delivering a successful, time-certain sale.”



“Aspen is one of the world’s most desirable destinations, and Moonshot Ranch captures the very essence of why people choose to buy and live here,” Shane added. “It’s nearly impossible in Aspen to find a property that offers this much space, privacy, and authenticity, all within minutes of downtown. It’s a perfect home for a buyer who values Rocky Mountain ranch life at the most elevated scale.”



Surrounded by over 200 acres of common irrigated land, with breathtaking views of the Elk Mountain Range, Moonshot Ranch—AKA 910 White Star Drive—is equally suited to peaceful retreat or grand-scale entertaining. The 9,273-square-foot residence features eight bedrooms and 10 bathrooms crafted with a seamless indoor-outdoor living design that captures the sweeping landscape in every direction.



Offering authentic ranch character and world-class amenities, at the heart of the property lies a spacious great room with soaring ceilings, a gourmet kitchen, and formal dining space for fourteen. A luxurious primary suite includes a private deck and spa-like bathroom, while multiple guest suites and living areas ensure flexibility for family and visitors alike. The design blends rustic elegance with modern comfort, delivering an experience that is both refined and timeless.



Equestrian amenities abound: a 2,500-square-foot eight-stall barn with tack room and wash area, fenced pastures, and a professional riding arena accommodate all riding disciplines. The surrounding irrigated meadows and direct access to open fields offer endless opportunities for trail riding, training, and exploration. A three-car garage and ample storage space round out the estate’s functional offerings.



“Moonshot Ranch is not the kind of property you see come to market every day,” said Chapman Ducote, seller of the estate. “It’s a place that immediately grounds you in nature while providing the luxury and design you’d expect in Aspen, one of the most profound mountain destinations in the world. It’s a transformative setting and truly a special place.”



Ducote is a member of one of Aspen’s original founding families, whose legacy helped shape the town into the cultural and recreational destination it is today. That personal history adds depth to the property’s story and makes the offering more than just a home—it’s a continuation of Aspen’s earliest roots.



Moonshot Ranch is located just 12 minutes from the heart of Aspen, one of the world’s most celebrated alpine communities. Known for its legendary skiing, vibrant cultural scene, and unparalleled natural beauty, Aspen offers year-round appeal. Residents enjoy access to the Aspen Music Festival, the Aspen Institute’s thought-leadership events, the world-class Aspen Art Museum, and a thriving culinary scene. From hiking and biking to fly fishing and helicopter tours, the surrounding Elk Mountains offer limitless outdoor recreation in every season.

Images of the property can be viewed on conciergeauctions.com. All photography credit to Shawn O'Connor and video credit to Narr8.

As part of Concierge Auctions' Key for Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes, the closing will result in funding towards new homes built for families in need.

