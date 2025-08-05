Miami-Based Realtors and Investors Scott and Belinda Sime Dispose of Medley Industrial Properties for $22.75 Million

The three properties have been part of the Sime’s real estate portfolio since 2003

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Long-time Coral Gables-based real estate brokers and investors, Scott and Belinda Sime, principals of the multi-faceted Sime Realty Corporation, have sold three industrial properties from their overall real estate portfolio for $22.75 million.The buyer was WREV Industrial 1 Holdco LLC, led by Tyler Workman. Raul Pino of The Hype Real Estate Group represented the buyer. The Sime’s represented themselves.Sime Realty is a boutique, family-operated brokerage led by the highly respected husband and wife team, with Scott chiefly focusing on commercial properties and Belinda as one of the region’s most successful luxury residential real estate agents.This transaction represents a strategic divestment from the Simes’ broader 21-property portfolio, which includes a mix of office, commercial, retail, single-family, and industrial assets. The Sime’s will maintain the remainder of their portfolio, while continuing to source additional opportunities. Their daughter, Amber Sime, is now leading the firm’s commercial real estate brokerage division.The properties consist of three multi-bay industrial warehouses totaling approximately 90,000 sq ft and located at 6405 N.W. 82nd Avenue, 7500 N.W. 82nd Street, and 7361 N.W. 78th Street, all in the West Dade Medley Market.The sale was structured through a long-term purchase money mortgage, a strategy that provides notable tax advantages and ensures long-term income.“We’ve watched the industrial market in South Florida blossom over the past 20 years,” said Scott Sime, co-principal of Sime Realty and former Managing Director of C.B. Richard Ellis’s Miami Office. “With current market conditions and strong buyer demand – particularly from the Northeast and West – has generated high demand for these types of properties. "“Being native Miamians has given us a strong understanding of this market’s evolution,” said Belinda Sime. “We’ve always prioritized long-term relationships and delivering exceptional value to our clients.”With over three decades of real estate experience and a reputation for quiet consistency, Sime Realty remains uniquely positioned to represent both buyers and sellers across South Florida’s dynamic real estate landscape. For additional information about Sime Realty, visit www.simerealty.com

