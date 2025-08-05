Tracey Salton-Jones Pic

Royalty Of The Ring Presents The First Ever Ring Walk Competition

This isn’t just about boxing, says Salton-Jones. It’s about turning ring entrances into a platform—one that tells stories, uplifts communities, and lights up the world.” — Tracey Salton-Jones

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Step aside, traditional walkouts—Royalty of the Ring (ROTR) is turning up the volume with its revolutionary Ring Entrance/Ring Walk Competition, a dazzling fusion of entertainment, athleticism, and philanthropy. Developed by visionary executive producer Tracey Salton-Jones, this unique concept is transforming the energy of fight night while giving back to communities across the globe.

More Than a Walkout — A Movement in Motion

The ROTR Ring Walk Competition is not just a visual spectacle—it’s a carve of the show, loaded with humanitarian impact, entertainment elements, and a reality-style elimination competition that invites fighters to bring their full creativity to the ring. From jaw-dropping entrances to cinematic performances, the event fuses boxing with fashion, music, choreography, and heart.

Salton-Jones is bringing unique intellectual property that takes the industries of Fashion, Music, Humanitarian, Entrepreneurship and Healing to a whole new level. By connecting with Combat Sports this infusion of creativity expands to the next stratosphere.

A Spotlight on Gym History and Community Heroes

One standout feature of ROTR is its focus on the history of boxing gyms, especially those rooted in community impact. Salton-Jones has already begun interviewing gym owners from grassroots, community-based boxing centers to spotlight their stories and legacies. ROTR invites gym owners interested in being featured on the show to reach out and be considered for a special segment that honors the fighters, families, and neighborhoods their gyms have shaped.

Here is a sneak peak

https://youtu.be/qYm4t5iii34

A Spotlight on Ring Card Holders/Dancers/Models

All genders will have opportunities to share their stories and have chances to land modeling opportunities and health and beauty opportunities. The ring walks give the ring card holders some shine too and the fans can vote for their favorite ring card holders. They too can share their stories and have opportunities to showcase ROTR Merch and many other brands.

Fighting for More Than Glory

Each participant selects a charity to champion, with a portion of the competition winnings going to their chosen cause. ROTR’s ribbon-cutting ceremony and live check presentations bring real-world impact to center stage, with featured guest speakers addressing causes like homelessness, mental health, cancer awareness, and more.

High Stakes, High Style, and High Vibes

A panel of celebrity judges will score each entrance based on music, fashion, performance, originality, and more—culminating in the coronation of the most entertaining fighter of the night. Fans will vote live, enter raffles, scan QR codes to shop exclusive merch, and stream original music performances.

A Culture-Redefining Experience

ROTR maintains a zero-tolerance policy for profanity, unsafe conduct, or hate speech, ensuring an inclusive, family-friendly experience. This is more than a show—it’s an evolving culture.

Stay tuned and be on the lookout for the premiere of the official pilot. As we continue to progress watch for the evolution of greater quality from Acting with the Stars. Salton-Jones sacrificed her own resources to produce this pilot. As the show continues and resources grow, watch out PRIMETIME.

About Tracey Salton-Jones

The creative mind behind Acting with the Stars and Royalty of the Ring, Tracey Salton-Jones is redefining sports entertainment with experiences that blend boxing, fashion, music, and meaningful storytelling.

Gym owners and community leaders—this is your call. Let’s tell your story. Let’s shake up the ring.

Go to www.royaltyofthering.com for more info

For media inquiries, gym submissions, or interview requests, contact:

Tracey Salton-Jones

tsaltproductions@gmail.com

Information subject to change

Royalty Of The Ring Ring Walk Sizzle Reel

