Rising Star F’iona Mesha’ Teams Up with Sean The Pen for Uplifting New Single 'UP' – Dropping September 5

Recording artist F’iona Mesha’ is about to take music lovers higher with the release of her brand-new single, “UP,” arriving everywhere on September 5, 2025.

Working with Sean The Pen was a dream come true. He pushed me creatively, and the result is a song that I hope makes people smile, dance, and remember they’re capable of anything.”” — F'iona Mesha'

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, September 4, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Recording artist F’iona Mesha’ is about to take music lovers higher with the release of her brand-new single, “UP,” arriving everywhere on September 5, 2025.

Infused with infectious energy and radiant positivity, “UP” was crafted in collaboration with acclaimed songwriter and producer Sean The Pen, of The Exclusives known for his signature ability to turn raw emotion into unforgettable anthems. Together, the two created a feel-good track that celebrates resilience, joy, and the power of moving forward—no matter the odds.

“UP” fuses elements of R&B, pop, and soul with an infectious rhythm that’s impossible not to move to. Its hook is both empowering and catchy, making it the perfect soundtrack for summer’s final celebrations—and for the months ahead. Early studio listeners have already dubbed it “the anthem we didn’t know we needed.”

Sean The Pen, reflecting on the collaboration, adds: “F’iona came into the studio with such raw emotion and determination. My role was simply to help shape that energy into a sound the world could feel. ‘UP’ is authentic, it’s fresh, and it’s a record that’s going to resonate.”

About F’iona Mesha’

With a rapidly growing fanbase and a sound that blends soulful vocals with pop-forward production, F’iona Mesha’ has been carving her own lane in the music industry. Known for her dynamic stage presence and her ability to connect with listeners on a personal level, she is quickly emerging as one of the most promising voices of her generation.

F’iona, has even signed a unique management partnership with IMA Entertainment & MainEvent Managenet. Brandon Jay & Victor Johnson have been spearheading this release in a unique way. Brandon Jay @iambrandonjay states “F’iona has the incredible ability of captivating the audience with her unique tone & style.”

“UP” is more than just her next single—it’s a defining statement of her artistry and a taste of what’s to come as she prepares for a series of new releases leading into 2026.

Release Details

This release marks a powerful new chapter for F’iona Mesha’, whose growing fanbase has been waiting eagerly for new music. As she prepares to step fully into the spotlight, “UP” promises to introduce her to an even wider audience—one ready to embrace her fresh sound and unstoppable energy.

“UP” will be available on all major streaming platforms September 5.

Pre-order the single on Apple Music https://itunes.apple.com/us/album/up-single/1826850182?ls=1&app=itunes

Follow F’iona Mesha’ on Instagram @fionamesha for behind-the-scenes updates, sneak peeks, and the official music video premiere.

Go to www.FionaMesha.com for more details!

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.