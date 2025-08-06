Medray Laser & Technology Launches the Medray QuantumX Laser: A New Era in Class IV Laser Therapy

Medray QuantumX Laser

Introducing a game-changing, quad-wavelength, hands-free laser therapy system built for today’s high-performance practices.

OSAGE BEACH, MO, UNITED STATES, August 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Medray Laser & Technology is proud to announce the launch of their QuantumX Laser , a 45-watt, quad-wavelength Class IV laser system that redefines therapeutic laser technology. Built to maximize clinical results while enhancing workflow and revenue, Medray’s QuantumX integrates powerful performance, stunning design, and next-gen automation—empowering practitioners to deliver world-class care with ease and efficiency.“Medray’s QuantumX is not just a laser—it’s a transformational solution for clinics that want to lead,” said Dr. Christopher Proulx, VP of Clinical Affairs and Strategy at Medray. “From its quad-wavelength precision to its proprietary hands-free system, Medray’s QuantumX brings together everything a modern provider needs to deliver fast, effective, and scalable results.”Next-Generation Technology Meets Modern Clinical ExcellenceMedray’s QuantumX Class IV Laser stands at the intersection of cutting-edge science and elegant design. At the core of its capabilities is an impressive 45-watt power output, delivered across four synergistic wavelengths (650nm, 810nm, 915nm, and 1064nm)—each selected to target specific tissue depths and physiological effects.But it’s not just powerful—it’s also smart. The system comes loaded with:● 4,000+ intelligent treatment evidence-based presets● Neuropathy specific clinician-tested protocols● Large 10.1” interactive touchscreen● Custom protocol builder for personalized care● High-end accessories including contact & non-contact heads● Portable (battery powered) and lightweight (7.82lbs)● 5-year warranty for unmatched reliabilityThe QuantumX laser also has a specific model for veterinary and equine care, boasting animal-specific protocols.Hands-Free Laser Therapy that Transforms Clinic Workflow and EfficiencyAt the heart of Medray’s QuantumX innovation is Medray’s patented S.T.A.R. Hands-Free Laser Therapy System . This unique automation feature enables unattended treatments with unmatched precision and consistency, allowing providers to:● Boost clinic efficiency● Deliver consistent, high-quality care● Increase patient satisfaction● Maximize revenue through cash-pay services“The S.T.A.R. system isn’t just convenient—it’s a strategic advantage transforming clinics around North America,” noted Dr. Jay Lombard, Chief Medical Officer at Medray. “It allows providers to deliver more treatments, with greater consistency, while improving patient experience and practice profitability.”Setting a New Standard in Patient CareFrom chronic pain and sports injuries to post-surgical recovery and arthritis, the QuantumX Laser is engineered to address a broad spectrum of clinical needs. Its intuitive design, hands-free versatility, and exceptional power output position it as an essential asset for:● Chiropractors● Physical therapists● Sports medicine professionals● Athletic trainers● Regenerative medicine providers● Orthopedic practices● Dental professionals● Veterinary and animal medical providers“The QuantumX laser embodies Medray’s commitment to innovation, performance, and patient-first care,” added Dr. Proulx. “It’s the future of laser therapy—and it’s here now.”About Medray Laser & TechnologyMedray Laser & Technology is a leading innovator in Class IV laser and shockwave therapy devices, committed to redefining patient care through powerful, non-invasive treatment solutions. Medray empowers healthcare professionals with breakthrough tools that enhance outcomes, improve efficiency, and elevate clinical excellence. With U.S.-based support, ongoing education, and a relentless focus on quality, Medray continues to lead the charge in therapeutic innovation.Medray devices are FDA-cleared for increasing circulation, relieving pain, and stimulating tissue. References to indications are based on clinical research and common usage, not cleared for all specific medical conditions. For licensed healthcare providers only.For more information about the Medray QuantumX Laser, visit: https://medraylaser.com/contact/

