MEDRAY LASER & TECHNOLOGY UNVEILS MEDRAY SOFTSHOCK 2.0: NEXT-GENERATION SHOCKWAVE THERAPY

Medray Softshock 2.0

The redesigned & upgraded Medray Softshock 2.0 enhances treatment precision, efficiency, & user experience with cutting-edge advancements in shockwave therapy.

OSAGE BEACH, MO, UNITED STATES, July 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Medray Laser and Technology has announced the launch of the Medray Softshock 2.0 radial pressure wave therapy device , a significant upgrade to its industry-leading Medray Softshock shockwave device. With improved technology, refined treatment protocols, and enhanced usability, the Medray Softshock 2.0 redefines non-invasive pain relief and musculoskeletal rehabilitation."Medray Softshock has already transformed how practitioners approach chronic pain, injury recovery, and rehabilitation," says Dr. Christopher Proulx, Vice President of Clinical Affairs and Strategy at Medray Laser and Technology. "With the 2.0 upgrade, we’ve made the system even more effective, user-friendly, and adaptable to a wider range of clinical applications."ADVANCED TECHNOLOGY FOR SUPERIOR RESULTSThe Medray Softshock 2.0 retains the core benefits of electromagnetic shockwave therapy while enhancing precision, power delivery, and treatment flexibility. Key upgrades include:● 2-in-1 device integration allows practitioners to utilize cutting-edge soft and hard protocols to treat more conditions and patients.● Optimized treatment protocols providing specially designed presets for practitioners to treat a wider range of conditions.● Refined energy output for deeper tissue penetration and optimized pain relief.● Expanded frequency and pressure settings, offering a broader treatment spectrum for various musculoskeletal conditions.● Enhanced user interface with a 20.98" color touchscreen, streamlining parameter adjustments and treatment customization.● Low maintenance and advanced cooling system for improved performance and extended treatment durations.PROVEN EFFECTIVENESS IN PAIN MANAGEMENT AND ACCELERATED HEALINGThe Medray Softshock 2.0 continues to leverage radial pressure acoustic wave technology to stimulate biological healing processes. This groundbreaking technology has proven itself to be an essential tool for treating common indications and conditions such as:● Low back and neck pain● Plantar fasciitis*● Tendonitis and bursitis*● Chronic pain (back, shoulder, neck)● Joint pain and arthritis*● Muscle strains and sprains*● Post-surgical recovery and scar tissue management*● Sports-related injuries● Post-surgical rehabilitation"This upgrade reinforces Medray’s commitment to providing the most advanced non-invasive treatment solutions," says Dr. Jay Lombard, Chief Medical Officer at Medray Laser and Technology. "We are excited to see how the Medray Softshock 2.0 empowers clinicians to deliver faster, more effective relief to their patients."The Medray Softshock 2.0 also introduces enhanced safety features and refined treatment protocols for even greater precision and patient comfort. The automated treatment presets in the device are carefully tailored for numerous specific conditions. Additionally, optimized shockwave dispersion technology enhances energy absorption in targeted tissues for maximum therapeutic benefit.These refinements make the Medray Softshock 2.0 an even more effective and adaptable solution for chiropractors, physical therapists, sports medicine specialists, athletic trainers, and rehabilitation professionals.About Medray Laser:Medray Laser and Technology is at the forefront of class iv laser and shockwave technology , dedicated to advancing patient health through innovative solutions. Medray’s core values are rooted in a commitment to excellence, education, and continuous improvement, driving its mission to push the boundaries of therapeutic medicine. Medray is dedicated to making life-changing, cutting-edge medical devices more accessible and affordable through ongoing innovation, education, and our gold standard U.S.-based support for medical professionals, partners, and patients.*Medray devices are FDA-cleared for increasing circulation, pain relief, and tissue stimulation. Applications referenced may include common clinical uses supported by research but are not cleared for specific medical conditions. For licensed healthcare professionals only.For more information about the Medray Softshock 2.0, visit: https://medraylaser.com/contact/

