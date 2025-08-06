ReEngage Therapeutics Completes First Tranche of Bridge Round

Funding allows company to prepare for Phase 1b clinical trial

This will allow us to accelerate the development of MTB-9655 in its first indication, chemotherapy-resistant metastatic colorectal cancer.” — Thomas Kim, CEO

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, August 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ReEngage Therapeutics , a pharmaceutical company pioneering epigenetics to treat cancer and other longevity-related diseases, announced today that it has completed the first tranche of its bridge financing round. Several private investors participated in this $365,000 tranche of a planned $1,000,000 financing round.ReEngage will use the proceeds to prepare for its upcoming Phase 1b study of its lead product candidate, MTB-9655, in metastatic Colorectal Cancer (mCRC). This will include manufacturing clinical supplies and communicating with the Food & Drug Administration to gain agreement on the design and objectives of the planned clinical trial.The goal of this Phase 1b study is to demonstrate the safety of MTB-9655 when used in combination with chemotherapy in patients seeking third-line therapy. A previous phase 1 study showed that MTB-9655, as monotherapy, was well-tolerated in patients with a variety of solid tumors."This bridge financing is a significant advance for ReEngage," said Thomas Kim, co-founder and CEO of ReEngage Therapeutics. "This will allow us to accelerate the development of MTB-9655 in its first indication, chemotherapy-resistant metastatic colorectal cancer. Given the dire outcomes for these patients, our goal is to move into proof-of-concept human trials as quickly as reasonably possible."ABOUT REENGAGE THERAPEUTICSReEngage Therapeutics aims to extend lifespan by modifying epigenetic targets in longevity-related diseases. The company has a portfolio of ACSS2 inhibitors exclusively in-licensed from EpiVario Inc. for oncology. ReEngage’s research focuses on preventing tumors from repairing DNA damage caused by treatments such as chemotherapy and radiation, thereby enhancing the effectiveness of chemotherapy and enabling re-treatment with therapies previously effective in first-line cancer settings. ReEngage’s first target is mCRC, with the aim of developing additional treatments for a variety of solid tumors.For further information, please visit https://www.reengagetx.com . Follow ReEngage on Twitter at @ReEngageTx and on LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/reengage-therapeutics/

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.