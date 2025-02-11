ReEngage Therapeutics Joins Texas Medical Center’s 2025 Accelerator for Cancer Therapeutics

ReEngage is one of twenty-four entities chosen through a selective process to be immersed in the nine-month program funded by CPRIT

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, February 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ReEngage Therapeutics, a biotech company pioneering epigenetics to treat longevity-related diseases with a focus on cancer, announced it has joined the fifth cohort of the 2025 Accelerator for Cancer Therapeutics (ACT). Sponsored by Texas Medical Center Innovation (TMCi), this program helps advance healthcare innovation and improve cancer patients’ outcomes. ReEngage Therapeutics is one of twenty-four entities—both companies and academic labs—chosen in a selective process.Over the nine-month program, ReEngage Therapeutics will have access to a curated mentor network, grant writing support, computational chemistry resources, and the dedicated Entrepreneur-in-Residence program. These resources are designed to equip participants with the strategic insights needed to secure investments, develop partnerships and advance the commercialization of cancer therapeutics in Texas.Thomas Kim, CEO of ReEngage, said “We are honored to be part of this impressive group of innovators, all working to fight cancer. ReEngage Therapeutics looks forward to building off its impressive preclinical data and Phase I clinical data already generated with our ACSS2 inhibitors, and, with the aid of TMCi, accelerate the development of our cancer therapeutics .”ReEngage is committed to the Texas innovation environment. The company is already collaborating with Eyal Gottlieb, PhD, Vice President of Research and Professor of Cancer Biology at the MD Anderson Cancer Center, to study the effects of acetyl CoA synthetase-2 (ACSS2) inhibitors on acetate metabolism, histone modifications and DNA damage response. These mechanisms have demonstrated an impact on the growth of cancer cells.ABOUT REENGAGE THERAPEUTICSReEngage Therapeutics aims to extend lifespan by modifying epigenetic targets in longevity-related diseases. The company has a portfolio of ACSS2 inhibitors that licensed from EpiVario Inc. for oncology. ReEngage’s research combines metabolomics and genetic approaches to discover and pharmacologically exploit cancer-specific essential metabolic pathways.ABOUT TMC INNOVATION (TMCI)Housed in the TMC Innovation Factory, TMC Innovation forms, fosters, recruits, and funds healthcare companies worldwide that are writing the future of healthcare. TMCi performs diligence on the companies seeking to progress toward clinical and business milestones in collaboration with TMC’s Medical Campus member institutions and our global network of advisors and embedded corporate partners. They align these resources through globally recognized programs: Biodesign, Accelerator for Cancer Therapeutics, and Health Tech.For further information, please visit https://www.reengagetx.com . Follow ReEngage on Twitter at @ReEngageTx and on LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/reengage-therapeutics/

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.