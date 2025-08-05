Durham School Services Introduces Sara Lissick as New Chief Financial Officer

I am eager for this new chapter in my career knowing that I will have a hand in ensuring the safe and reliable transportation of students to and from school.” — Sara Lissick, CFO, Durham School Services

LISLE, IL, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Durham School Services, a leader in student transportation, has announced that Sara Lissick has joined the Company as Chief Financial Officer (CFO). Sara will manage all operations and processes related to finance, accounting, and tax and lead those respective teams in achieving the Company’s financial and business goals. Further, in tandem with the CEO, Sara will work to create and implement strategic financial goals and oversee revenue, capital, and expense related business operations.Sara is an experienced finance professional with an impressive and expansive 20+ year career in the finance field and possesses additional experience in IT, risk management, and corporate development and procurement. Prior to joining Durham, Sara served as CFO for Cambria and served in a similar capacity for SitelogIQ and Shutterfly where she advised and partnered with leaders to drive strategic growth and savings, generate revenue, and also led and managed areas and teams related to accounts receivable and payable, treasury, and more.“I am excited to join Durham on this journey as they start their new beginning with I Squared Capital. This is an exciting, prolific time period for both companies, and I look forward to working together with my teams to lead Durham to even greater growth and success,” said Sara Lissick, CFO, Durham School Services. “Having kids myself who rode school buses as well, it has been riveting to learn about the inner and outer workings of the student transportation industry. I am eager for this new chapter in my career knowing that I will have a hand in ensuring the safe and reliable transportation of students to and from school.”“We are pleased to have Sara join us during this important transition period,” said Tim Wertner, CEO, Durham School Services. “Sara is a seasoned, five-time CFO and was instrumental in leading her previous team through a seamlessly successful company sale and ownership change to Shutterfly. With that experience and the vast breadth of financial acumen she has acquired throughout her extensive career, I am confident she will do the same for our team as we progress through and complete our own transition. I and the rest of the Executive Team look forward to her leadership and guidance.”-END- About Durham School Services : As an industry-leading student transportation provider, Durham School Services and its sister brands, Stock Transportation and Petermann Bus, are dedicated to the safety of our students and People. Collectively, for more than 100 years, we have been committed to Excellence and upholding our mission of getting students to school safely, on time, and ready to learn. Through this mission and a grassroots approach to our operations, Durham School Services and its sister brands have earned recognition as a trusted transportation provider among our Customers and the Communities they serve.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.