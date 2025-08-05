MILIZE and SmythOS Announce Strategic Partnership to Accelerate Enterprise AI Deployment in Japan

MILIZE and SmythOS partner to deploy secure, no-code AI agents across Japan’s enterprises, accelerating adoption in finance, HR, and compliance.

MILIZE, a leader in AI transformation and digital advisory platforms, today announced a strategic partnership with SmythOS (smythos.com), the world’s first open-source, kernel-like runtime for building portable, secure, and enterprise-grade AI agents. Through this collaboration, MILIZE will provide localized onboarding, AI expertise, and strategic market insights to help Japanese enterprises move beyond experimentation and deploy scalable AI agents into real-world production environments.

While the partnership is non-exclusive, MILIZE is a uniquely positioned and highly valued strategic partner for SmythOS — bringing deep domain experience, enterprise relationships, and trusted delivery capabilities in Japan’s regulated industries.

Together, MILIZE and SmythOS will deliver a powerful no-code platform for building and managing AI agents that integrate seamlessly with existing enterprise systems — with unmatched speed, security, and governance.

“This partnership reinforces our commitment to democratizing AI for enterprise use — especially in highly regulated industries like finance,” said Toru Tanaka, CEO of MILIZE. “SmythOS’s robust infrastructure helps customers adopt AI with confidence, while maintaining compliance, security, and full control over how agents behave in the real world.”

Addressing the AI Production Gap

While many companies around the world are actively exploring the use of AI, only a limited number of projects have successfully reached production environments and delivered tangible results. The barriers? Excessive complexity, fragmented tooling, hidden costs, and a lack of infrastructure designed for mission-critical use.

Gartner predicts that by the end of 2027, more than 40% of enterprise AI projects will be discontinued.

Key contributing factors include rising costs, unclear ROI, and structural challenges in orchestration, integration, and operations. SmythOS was purpose-built to close this gap.

“Most AI tools on the market today are glorified demos — brittle, expensive, and impossible to scale,” said Alexander De Ridder, Co-founder & CTO of SmythOS. “We created SmythOS because the market is missing a foundational layer — a true runtime. Without it, deployments become a tangled mess of LLMs, APIs, data stores, memory, and governance. We built the OS for the Agent Economy.”

About SmythOS (smythos.com)

SmythOS is an open, secure, and production-grade Agent Operating System that allows enterprises to build, deploy, and orchestrate AI agents at scale with or without writing code.

Key Capabilities Include:

No-code Agent Builder: Drag-and-drop tools to create multi-step, intelligent agents in minutes

Agent Weaver: Automatically converts natural language prompts into working agents with logic, memory, and guardrails — “faster than making coffee”

Modular Architecture: Plug-and-play compatibility with any LLM, API, vector store, or memory layer

Open Source Core: Runtime, SDK, and CLI are fully open source (MIT License) minimizing vendor lock-in

Built-in Governance: All agents operate within pre-approved boundaries using SmythOS’s “Goldilocks Agents” framework — giving users control with just the right level of autonomy

Why MILIZE Became a Strategic SmythOS Partner

MILIZE will leverage SmythOS to help Japanese enterprises deploy AI “digital co-workers” (Process Agents) and customer-facing AI (Brand Agents) across industries such as finance, HR, compliance, and operations.

With SmythOS, MILIZE customers can:

- Develop AI agents, which used to take weeks, is now shortened to just minutes or hours.

- Integrate with 300,000+ APIs and enterprise tools

- Deploy across cloud, hybrid, or on-prem environments

- Maintain full audit trails and lifecycle visibility for each AI agent

“Together, MILIZE and SmythOS will enable businesses to harness AI not as a novelty, but as a serious productivity engine,” said Tanaka. “This is a major step toward turning AI agents into daily collaborators across every industry.”

Future Vision: Powering the Agent Economy

SmythOS and MILIZE share a vision of the Agent Economy: a future where AI agents interact with systems, humans, and each other to automate real business processes. SmythOS is positioning itself as the “Android for enterprise AI agents,” delivering the infrastructure layer needed for secure, compliant, and scalable AI deployment worldwide.



About MILIZE

MILIZE is a fintech and AI transformation startup focused on democratizing financial advisory and operational intelligence. The company develops and provides financial planning tools, customer-centric advisory platforms, and enterprise automation solutions to financial institutions and corporate clients across Japan.

About SmythOS (smythos.com)

SmythOS is a developer-focused AI automation platform and open-source Agent Operating System for building, deploying, and managing intelligent agents at scale. Designed for flexibility, security, and modularity, SmythOS helps enterprises move from AI experimentation to production — with the infrastructure to power the Agent Economy.



