SmythOS & AGNTCY Partner to Accelerate the Internet of Agents

SmythOS partners with AGNTCY, releasing MIT-licensed runtime, SDK, CLI for open AI agent frameworks, paving the way for a scalable Internet of autonomous agents

The internet of agents is the defining platform shift of our generation” — Alexander De Ridder

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, June 21, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SmythOS has partnered with AGNTCY, the global coalition working to create an open, interoperable internet of autonomous agents.

On June 17th, 2025, SmythOS has released its core technology, the SmythOS Runtime Environment (SRE), Software Development Kit (SDK), Command‑Line Interface (CLI), and a full set of refreshed documentation, under the permissive MIT license on GitHub.

This strategic alliance embodies SmythOS’s vision of fostering transparent, secure, and scalable AI agent frameworks aligned with AGNTCY’s commitment to collaborative innovation.

The move clears the runway for developers everywhere to build, test, and deploy agents, no matter who wrote the code. A visual Agent Builder will follow later this year, adding drag‑and‑drop ease to the agent revolution.

“The internet of agents is the defining platform shift of our generation," stated Alexander De Ridder, SmythOS CTO and Co-founder. "You would not be reading this today if the first web was closed, and it's our duty to ensure our children's internet remains open. That time for action is today. SmythOS proudly joins forces with AGNTCY to contribute to this vision.

SmythOS is the open AI agent kernel for building, testing, and deploying autonomous agents at scale without sacrificing control and human oversight. We believe the agent-to-agent economy will dwarf the current economy, with billions of agents and trillions of interactions daily, moving toward a future where economic subsistence labor is replaced by soulcraft. Today, we stand at the crossroads. What we do today will define future generations. Welcome to the agent revolution."

Why does this matter?

For one, interoperability from day one. The SRE already supports emerging open standards such as the Model Context Protocol (MCP), Agent‑to‑Agent Protocol (A2A), Agent Gateway Protocol (AGP), and Agent Communication Protocol (ACP). Also, community‑driven security. Releasing under MIT invites peer review and rapid hardening, keeping humans firmly in the loop. And finally, enterprise‑grade scale: early collaborators include Cisco, Google, Microsoft, Anthropic, and IEEE researchers.

AGNTCY unites developers who tackle the nuts and bolts of agent identity, discovery, connectivity, collaboration, supervision, observability, security, and deployment. SmythOS now strengthens that effort with a proven runtime that is production‑ready today and continually refined in the open.

Standards turn ideas into ecosystems, and since SmythOS brings real code, real documentation, and real momentum, the partnership with AGNTCY can make the agent economy as open as the original internet.

Now what's next? SmythOS is set to launch the open-source Visual Agent Builder in a few months and promises continued co‑development of open protocols with AGNTCY and industry partners. It’s also an opportunity to organize community sprints, hackathons, and education programs.

Developers, researchers, and organizations can clone the repo today on GitHub, and explore the new learning hub on smythos.com.

About SmythOS: SmythOS provides the open AI agent kernel for creating, testing, and deploying autonomous agents at scale without losing human oversight. SmythOS agents go beyond pipelines: they reason, adapt, plan, and recover. They deserve an environment designed for this complexity.

About AGNTCY: AGNTCY is a collaborative platform devoted to open‑source innovation in multi‑agent systems. The organization advances shared standards for agent identity, communication, and governance, laying the groundwork for a safe and thriving Internet of agents.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.