Creatio to Showcase Agentic Automation Vision and Breakthrough AI Customer Cases at Upcoming Digital Event

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Creatio , a global vendor of an AI-native platform to automate CRM and workflows with no-code, today announced its upcoming live digital event, “ Agentic Automation: The Age of AI Twins ,” taking place on September 24, 2025. The event will spotlight Creatio’s vision for agentic automation and introduce powerful new platform capabilities for the AI Economy. This new paradigm shift is defined by AI agents working alongside humans to drive productivity, efficiency, and innovation.At the center of the event is the unveiling of Creatio’s next-generation Agentic Platform, built to power intelligent agents that take initiative, adapt in real time, and deliver business outcomes autonomously. The event will explore how leading enterprises are reimagining CRM and workflow automation, offering a firsthand look at how AI agents and human teams can work together in entirely new ways.“The AI Economy is here, and businesses that embrace agentic automation will lead the next generation of innovation. AI is no longer an add-on—it’s the foundation for how work gets done. At this event, we’ll show how an AI-native platform and no-code technology together are transforming CRM, workflows, and enterprise productivity,” said Burley Kawasaki, Global VP of Product Marketing and Strategy.Unlike traditional automation, agentic automation equips AI agents with autonomy to pursue outcomes, collaborate with human teams, and continuously adapt to changing conditions. Creatio’s new agentic capabilities are designed to meet this shift head-on, offering a tightly integrated platform where no-code tools empower business users to design and scale intelligent processes without needing to write a single line of code.The key event highlights include:Vision Keynote: Creatio executives will unveil the company's long-term strategy for agentic automation, demonstrating how the platform enables AI agents to act, learn, and improve business outcomes across CRM and operational workflows.Customer Spotlights: Hear real-world examples from organizations already deploying AI twins to streamline handoffs, eliminate delays, and reduce manual decisions in sales, service, and operations.Live Product Demos: Get a first look at Creatio’s No-code Agentic Platform, including intelligent agents, conversational interfaces, and real-time workflow orchestrationThought Leadership Session: Join a candid discussion with a leading AI researcher on the rise of agentic AI and what it means for enterprise softwareInteractive Q&A: Engage live with Creatio product leaders, AI specialists, and customers actively scaling agentic solutions in their organizations.This event comes at a pivotal moment. AI agents are not emerging as a future possibility; they are already transforming how enterprises structure teams, measure outcomes, and adapt to change. However, success in this new era requires more than technology. It requires a rethinking of how work is designed and how systems are built.Creatio is uniquely positioned to lead this transformation. Its no-code architecture empowers organizations to build, deploy, and evolve agentic workflows rapidly, without writing a single line of code. By combining agentic intelligence with full-stack automation, Creatio enables its customers to move from isolated AI pilots to scalable, outcome-driven transformation.Your agents are waiting.Join us online on September 24. Registration is now open at https://www.creatio.com/page/agentic-automation-event About CreatioCreatio is a global vendor of an AI-native platform to automate CRM and workflows with no-code and a maximum degree of freedom. Millions of workflows are launched on our platform daily in 100 countries by thousands of clients. Genuine care for our clients and partners is a defining part of Creatio’s DNA.For more information, please visit www.creatio.com

